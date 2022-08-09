Read full article on original website
Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, 86, St. Cloud
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert Phil “Bob” Anderson, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Summit Ridge Place in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.
Jerome “Jerry” Court, 98, St. Cloud
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Jerome “Jerry” N. Court, age 98, who passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Clarence Lampert, 82, Bowlus
Clarence Lampert 82 year old resident of Bowlus, MN died Monday, August 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to...
James C. Muenchow, 97, Long Prairie
June 11, 1925 - August 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 9:30 AM and visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Steven A. Johnson, 73, St. Cloud
Steven Allen Johnson, age 73, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
