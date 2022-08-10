ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

lakeexpo.com

Camden County Is Awarded $2.7 Million To Upgrade Water System

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.7 million in financial assistance to Camden County Public Water Supply District No. 1 for upgrades to the district’s water system. The project is expected to total nearly $3.5 million and is anticipated to be completed by October 2023. The project...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Grant will allow Lebanon Crosslines to expand efforts for local families

Lebanon Crosslines recently received a capacity building grant thanks to Ozark Food Harvest’s $1 Million investment in agency infrastructure in southwest Missouri. The grant funding will purchase 2 double door coolers and $1,000 worth of food from Ozark Food Harvest, which will help increase food capacity and feed families in Laclede County. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Recent Springfield flooding bringing issue back to surface

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Last week’s heavy rain is bringing the spotlight back to the issue of flooding in Springfield. That heavy rain caused parts around the city, like downtown, to flood quickly.  City leaders said they continue to work on the problem, but it’s going to take more time and funding. However, projects are in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Tipping the scales: Springfield landfill filling up faster each year

Last year, for the first time since the local landfill opened in 1975, industries and individuals collectively threw away more than 1,000 tons of trash each day, on average. That is shortening the life of the landfill and adding urgency to improved programs for recycling food waste, paper and other materials — an estimated 70 percent of all garbage could be recycled.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Springfield adopts new 'compromise’ building code

New homes in Springfield will soon be required to meet more modern international energy-efficiency standards. Debra Hart is a Springfield developer. This week, she summarized some of the issues with construction standards that have been at play for years — just hours before Springfield City Council voted 8-to-zero to adopt the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Scooters are on their way to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation. The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Cowboy Church Will Need a New Home

At last (Thursday) night’s Zoning and Planning Commission Meeting in Lebanon, an action was taken for the request to operate a Church on West Commercial. Cowboy Church, owned by the Freewill Baptist Association, would have taken over the former location owned by Lifepoint Church. Stanley Bunch spoke in favor of the church.
LEBANON, MO
KOMU

Public invited to 'Meet Your Army' at Fort Leonard Wood

PULASKI COUNTY − For the first time in more than 20 years, the public is invited to "Meet Your Army" at Fort Leonard Wood Saturday. The public is invited to the special event on Gammon Field Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone 18 years old or older must show a valid government ID.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

