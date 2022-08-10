ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Caroline Petkovic Produces Entertainment

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Supports Nine AmeriCorps VISTAs in Serving the City of High Point

High Point University’s AmeriCorps VISTAs will spend thousands of hours working with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs addressing either food insecurity or education. Pictured from left to right are Itamar Zmora, Zakiya Payne, Hari Iyer, Dihandra Williams, Martin Enriquez, Lovelle McMichael, assistant director of HPU’s Center for Community Engagement; Tosin Opawumi, Sarah Barlow, Alec Garfield and Iyanna Salters.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Mail Center

The High Point University Post Office has two locations:. 2nd floor of the Slane Student Center, next to Starbucks. The post office provides campus mail boxes for faculty, staff, and students on campus. *University Village 1 and 2 and U-Ville have mailboxes located at those facilities. The post office service...
HIGH POINT, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
jocoreport.com

Michaels Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 13

DUNN – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Dunn, NC, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
DUNN, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Interior Design
warrenrecord.com

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal

When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
HOLLISTER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ncconstructionnews.com

$65 million: Stormwater management projects a priority in Fayetteville

Fayetteville officials are highlighting stormwater management projects in progress prior to Atlantic Hurricane Season in September. Overall, approximately $65 million in stormwater projects are in planning, design or construction stages. In December 2021, city council approved to move forward with the design of an estimated $20 million worth of stormwater...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy