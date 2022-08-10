Read full article on original website
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Caroline Petkovic Produces Entertainment
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
High Point University
HPU Supports Nine AmeriCorps VISTAs in Serving the City of High Point
High Point University’s AmeriCorps VISTAs will spend thousands of hours working with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs addressing either food insecurity or education. Pictured from left to right are Itamar Zmora, Zakiya Payne, Hari Iyer, Dihandra Williams, Martin Enriquez, Lovelle McMichael, assistant director of HPU’s Center for Community Engagement; Tosin Opawumi, Sarah Barlow, Alec Garfield and Iyanna Salters.
High Point University
HPU Mail Center
The High Point University Post Office has two locations:. 2nd floor of the Slane Student Center, next to Starbucks. The post office provides campus mail boxes for faculty, staff, and students on campus. *University Village 1 and 2 and U-Ville have mailboxes located at those facilities. The post office service...
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
jocoreport.com
Michaels Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 13
DUNN – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Dunn, NC, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh’s #BlackDollarNC launches ‘No Fee ‘Til 2023’ campaign to cover costs for its members
RALEIGH — A few months ago, I was asked by a reporter for this feature: “What can the community at large do to help Black businesses in the Triangle?”. I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out what to do since. Today, we see these scary...
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
warrenrecord.com
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
ncconstructionnews.com
$65 million: Stormwater management projects a priority in Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials are highlighting stormwater management projects in progress prior to Atlantic Hurricane Season in September. Overall, approximately $65 million in stormwater projects are in planning, design or construction stages. In December 2021, city council approved to move forward with the design of an estimated $20 million worth of stormwater...
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package only $25 plus get $25 off your first in-club purchase
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Get a Sam's Club 12-Month Membership Package for only $25 PLUS, get $25 off your first in-club purchase of $25 or more!. There is also an offer for a 12-Month Sam’s Club Plus...
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
