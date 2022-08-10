ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver found guilty of killing 2 women in 2019 Grayslake crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was convicted of aggravated DUI and for a crash that killed two women in 2019 in northwest suburban Grayslake. Following a three-day trial, a Lake County jury found Victor H. Ortiz guilty Wednesday of two felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death and two felony counts of aggravated driving with a blood concentration level of over .08, according to a statement from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD officer shoots armed man during struggle: police

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a man during a confrontation in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South May. Two officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and approached a group on scene for an investigation. According to police, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
CHICAGO, IL

