Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Chicago's East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a bicyclist in Chicago's East Side neighborhood Thursday morning. The incident occurred in the 9900 block of South Avenue L. At about 6:15 a.m., a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
fox32chicago.com
Driver found guilty of killing 2 women in 2019 Grayslake crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was convicted of aggravated DUI and for a crash that killed two women in 2019 in northwest suburban Grayslake. Following a three-day trial, a Lake County jury found Victor H. Ortiz guilty Wednesday of two felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death and two felony counts of aggravated driving with a blood concentration level of over .08, according to a statement from the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CPD officer shoots armed man during struggle: police
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a man during a confrontation in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South May. Two officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and approached a group on scene for an investigation. According to police, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
14-year-old boy shot while riding bike on Near West Side, police say
Authorities marked six bullet casings at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
fox32chicago.com
Photos show emotional father reunited with son after Chicago thief steals car with boy inside
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man was on the street next to his parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street when an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
fox32chicago.com
New analysis of traffic stops finds CPD arresting more Black drivers than reported
A new study by Block Club Chicago highlights more evidence that Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than what's being reported. The author, Pascal Sabino, joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk more about it.
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Comments / 3