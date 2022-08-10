Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wears a Cute Oversized Jumpsuit While Out With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes has perfected the casual date look. The Alone Together actress was seen on a day out yesterday with her boyfriend, musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, in NYC's Washington Square Park. The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the park, with Holmes making a compelling case for an oversized jumpsuit as date wear.
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Jennifer Garner Sported a New Style from Her Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand — Get Her Exact Pair at Amazon
Jennifer Garner always delivers when it comes to laid-back looks that are so easy to recreate. She is often spotted sporting sneakers when out and about, and the actress was seen wearing an eye-catching new color option of a style she's returned to again and again. And we found the exact pair available at Amazon that is still in stock.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
J.Lo's Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20
Click here to read the full article. There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Katie Holmes exudes bohemian vibes on ‘Good Morning America’ appearance
Katie Holmes was photographed in New York wearing a long and cozy-looking dress. While she looked very Bohemian and chic, the dress was a surprising choice considering the city’s aggressive heat. RELATED: Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to support Christian Siriano’s new store ...
Winona Ryder Spills Milk on Herself in Kiki Boots for New Marc Jacobs Handbag Ad Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Winona Ryder has officially reunited with Marc Jacobs. The “Stranger Things” star has joined forces with her longtime friend, starring in the designer’s newest campaign for his “J Marc” handbag. In a new Instagram Reel from Jacobs’ namesake label, Ryder poses in a gothically glamorous black gown with a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves and a flowing skirt. Interrupting her sleek look is a glass of milk, which she drinks and spills down her dress’ bodice. Completing her ensemble, naturally, is the J Marc handbag, featuring its now-signature smooth leather flap silhouette in a lime...
Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Bella Hadid Adds Athletic Twist to Glossy Pumps for Date Night With Boyfriend Marc Kalman
Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid added a few sporty touches to her dinner outfit. The model and her boyfriend Marc Kalman stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC. The pair were heading to dinner. For the night out, Hadid wore a navy blue baby tee with “compassionate” written across the top in white lettering. She paired the shirt with a gray plaid skirt. Hadid also added a navy blue bomber jacket to the outfit. She accessorized the look with a large statement necklace as well as drop earrings, rings and a watch, plus dark sunglasses and a...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode 6 Recap: “Scars”
Does 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Take Place in the Same Universe as 'Riverdale'?. And just like that, we’re back in Rosewood. So far, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has stuck to the creators’ promises and stood on its own just fine without the original Pretty Little Liars. As Tabby and Imogen’s teen sleuthing takes them back to the iconic town in Episode 6 (titled “Scars”), they break new ground as the skeletons in Faran’s closet loom over her Swan Lake performance.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
NYLON
Costume Designer Heidi Bivens On The Iconic Y2K Sneakers You Need
Growing up in Washington DC, Heidi Bivens spent her time hanging out at Pulaski Park with some of the best skateboarders of the era. It makes sense then that the costume designer behind one of pop culture’s most iconic shows would be heavily influenced by her roots. “Youth culture has been a constant inspiration for many fashion designers,” she says, “and with athleisure and street style becoming popular again, it’s become much more acceptable — and even desirable — to incorporate more casual clothing into a high fashion aesthetic.”
