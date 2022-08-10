Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement. Details on what led to...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
mainstreetmaury.com
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS WANTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
An area sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public in locating two Sedalia residents who are wanted for endangerment and abandonment of a child. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says a pursuit was initiated on Highway 65 after the Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on August 8. The suspects fled into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road and then ran on foot. Authorities identified three individuals, 47-year-old Stewart Kimbrell, 41-year-old Crystal Summers, and Summers’ 9-year-old child. Kimbrell and Summers were not located, but the child was found by authorities and treated by the Pettis County Ambulance District. Kimbrell and Summers remain at large, but were believed to have made it out of the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
FBI warns of human trafficking in Tennessee, shares signs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Human trafficking is a global crime that has emerged in Tennessee. We sat down with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to discuss a rising crime affecting children. They say when you think of human trafficking, you must think about the vulnerable. “That is why...
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
ksgf.com
Body Found in Missouri River
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR ASSAULT
A Boonville woman has been charged with felonies for assault after an incident on August 8. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in regards to a domestic assault in progress. Dana Bender was allegedly verbally abusing and punching another man in the residence. The victim spoke to officers, who noted bruising on the side of his face and scratch marks on his arm. The man also recorded four videos of the assault.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
kmmo.com
MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
Comments / 1