Republicans who blast FBI's Trump search are prepping to snag Joe in a Hunter Biden probe
It's a long way from Benghazi: The House GOP is openly readying a 2023 inquiry into the First Son that will touch on his father.
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding
Click here to read the full article. It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular. The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Donald Trump said it would be 'very hard for me not to run' against Joe Biden in 2024, in latest hint about third presidential bid
Donald Trump said it would be "very hard" not to run against Joe Biden in 2024. The former president discussed when and if he would announce his candidacy while appearing on a talk show. While not confirming whether or not he would run, Trump said: "in my mind, I've already...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Source Confirms White House Dog Has Been Running Country During Biden’s COVID Isolation
A White House insider confirmed today that the Bidens’ German Shepherd Major has been running the country during the president’s COVID isolation period. Government insiders are already praising the dog for overseeing the most action-packed two-week period of the Biden presidency. “Major has been doing a fantastic job...
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter will tie the knot this fall on the South Lawn of the White House. Naomi Biden, 28, announced on social media Thursday that she and fiance Peter Neal, 24, have finalized plans for the Nov. 19 ceremony. "Much to the relief...
Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation
President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
Trump targeted by Biden administration, and they can do it to you, too
Absolute power corrupts absolutely, and we’re watching it play out in real time. On August 8, the Biden Justice Department’s unannounced raid of former President Donald Trump’s home crossed a line that has left many Americans wondering what’s happened to our country. Using third-world tactics like this against a former president is unacceptable in a vacuum.
CNBC
President Biden signs Chips Act into law
President Joe Biden signs the Chips Act into law from the South Lawn. The bipartisan bill aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner
FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to test negative for COVID-19 but is suffering its lingering effects, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.” Warnock took a different tack. “I work with anybody to get something good done for the people of Georgia,” he told the same crowd, highlighting a trio of Republican senators with whom he has made legislative deals. Warnock mentioned President Joe Biden’s name just once and referred several other times only to “the president of the United States,” trying to distinguish himself from Biden — and the rising inflation that has marked his term.
Out of towner: Biden leaves Washington for summer vacation
President Joe Biden is embarking on his August vacation on the heels of perhaps the most successful short stretch of his first term.
Ron DeSantis trolls Biden in fiery speech ahead of potential 2024 faceoff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trolled President Joe Biden while wishing him a "speedy" recovery from his COVID-19 diagnosis during his speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday.
Biden leaves White House for the first time since getting COVID-19
Washington — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month and headed to a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The president had tested negative...
