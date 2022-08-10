Read full article on original website
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
How and when to watch Seahawks at Steelers preseason Week 1
The Seattle Seahawks head out to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason. The matchup will also mark the first-ever preseason contest between the two teams. While many players from both rosters are expected to get some time on the field,...
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts
It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
'They're Great Athletes': Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives Sound Approval Of Rookie Tackle Duo
Both rookies Charles Cross and Abe Lucas have the chance to start Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday
In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.
Pete Carroll Praised 1 Seahawks Rookie Today
Pete Carroll is often optimistic, but it's still tough to ignore a head coach glowingly gushing over a rookie. Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said first-year running back Kenneth Walker has "turned the page" in pass-protecting situations to grow as a complete player during training camp. "He could play all...
Pete Carroll consults Richard Sherman for input about young Seahawks secondary
The Seattle Seahawks have a young secondary with numerous rookies in the fold who may be promising pieces for the near future and could be expected to make an impact early on in the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been consulting with a very familiar face regarding the young defensive backs.
Seahawks "comfortable" with Kenneth Walker III in three-down role
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been impressing in training camp and the team is reportedly "comfortable" with him in a three-down role, according to Pete Carroll. What It Means:. Walker has "turned the page" in pass protection, according to Carroll, who added that the rookie could "play...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
Steelers vs Seahawks: Starters to play 1 quarter vs Seattle
It is a whole new world for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the preseason. Traditionally, Steelers starters played very little in the first two preseason games and only sparingly in the third. But with such a young team at so many starting spots, head coach Mike Tomlin knows he has to change things up.
Pete Carroll 'surprised' and 'excited' about Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker has an opportunity in front of him this weekend. Starting running back Rashaad Penny is dealing with a groin injury, and it may hold him out of Seattle's first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. If so, it will be the Walker show.
Pete Carroll Still Going Strong, Setting Seahawks’ Culture
The 70-year-old coach doesn’t look to be slowing down, and he sees familiar signs around him in Seattle.
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Ron Rivera lays out plan for Commanders starters, QBs in preseason opener
Washington Commanders football is back, baby. On Saturday, Washington will welcome the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field. Sure, it’s only the preseason and camp is still in full-swing, but fans have new uniforms, helmets, a fight song, quarterback and an intriguing rookie class to look forward to. While the...
NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video
Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it. This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media. Carroll looks ready for the season. "The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air...
Deion Sanders believes the NFL Hall of Fame is becoming a ‘free for all’
NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes that the Hall of Fame has lost its lust and has become a “free for all.”. Deion Sanders is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The legendary cornerback was outspoken on and off the field, and his resume backs it up.
NFL・
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Guardians, Orioles, & Cardinals Set for Huge Payday)
Fridays are for the 'dogs. The head honcho sent out a message this morning asking our Slack channel if we liked any underdogs on the slate. As it turns out, I like quite a few. We've got value dripping all over today's 14-game MLB slate and I can't wait to...
