More than 850,000 mail ballots cast

The numbers do not include ballots cast in in-person early voting (Keith Srakocic/AP)

More than 850,000 Floridians have cast ballots by mail for the Aug. 23 primary elections, according to numbers posted online Tuesday by the state Division of Elections.

As of late Tuesday morning, a reported 858,303 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, up from 791,140 a day earlier.

Registered Democrats held an edge over Republicans, with Democrats casting 388,071 of the ballots in Tuesday’s count.

Republicans had cast 330,716, while unaffiliated voters had cast 129,188 and third-party voters had cast 10,328, according to the Division of Elections website.

