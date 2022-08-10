ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More than 850,000 mail ballots cast

By News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oSJ0_0hBiIvyQ00
The numbers do not include ballots cast in in-person early voting (Keith Srakocic/AP)

More than 850,000 Floridians have cast ballots by mail for the Aug. 23 primary elections, according to numbers posted online Tuesday by the state Division of Elections.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As of late Tuesday morning, a reported 858,303 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, up from 791,140 a day earlier.

Registered Democrats held an edge over Republicans, with Democrats casting 388,071 of the ballots in Tuesday’s count.

Republicans had cast 330,716, while unaffiliated voters had cast 129,188 and third-party voters had cast 10,328, according to the Division of Elections website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The numbers do not include ballots cast in in-person early voting, which began Monday in some counties and will be statewide on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Abortion law fight goes to Supreme Court

Lawyers for abortion clinics and a doctor want the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate-court decision that allowed a new 15-week limit on abortions to remain in effect as a broader legal battle plays out. STORY: ‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Democrats#Early Voting#Ballots#Floridians#The Division Of Elections
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has ruled that a Kansas man can no longer work in the state and must pay more than $700,000 in fines and restitution, after he was found guilty of performing autopsies illegally. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Shawn Parcells permanent ban from doing...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Action News Jax

See it: ‘Rainbow cloud’ delights mid-Atlantic skygazers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — “Psychedelic” – that’s how one skygazer described the colorful cloud that brightened the mid-Atlantic skies earlier this week. According to The Washington Post, the display occurred Tuesday evening as storms moved through parts of Virginia and Maryland. Twitter users from Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties sent the newspaper photos that appeared to show a rainbow gradient in the clouds above, the Post reported.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Action News Jax

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
Action News Jax

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
OREGON STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy