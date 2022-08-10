You might want to throw on a light extra layer before you head out the door Wednesday! You'll still need your sunglasses as you get ready to take on the day, but our conditions will be very comfortable across northern California today. Low pressure off the coast has tracked a little closer to the coast and to the north over the last 24 hours, and that will bring a couple of changes to our forecast today. The first change is the plume of monsoonal moisture will now be drawn north to our east, and that will cut off our chances for thunderstorm activity today. The second change is that our winds will not end up as strong this afternoon. We also have a ridge of high pressure centered to our east that is leaving us with sunshine overhead today. We're starting out with clear skies overhead and will be sunny across our entire region today. Patchy smoke in the morning and sunshine mixed with hazy conditions are expected in the Northern Mountains in areas closes to our active fires today. Temperatures are mostly running several degrees cooler than Tuesday morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 60's, while foothill areas are in the 50's to 60's, and our mountain zones are mostly ranging from the 40's to 50's this morning. Winds are out of the east to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible later today, and our humidity will dip to below 30 percent this afternoon. The lighter winds and cooler temperatures will drop our fire danger back into the moderate range, but the dry conditions are still cause for concern. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to be in effect from 2pm through 9pm Wednesday in Modoc County and the eastern half of Siskiyou County due to locally gusty winds and very dry conditions. High temperatures are projected to end up well below average Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas are projected to range from the upper 80's to mid 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's.

