Storm Tracker Forecast - Highs Rose Thursday, And Much Hotter Weather Will Return
Another day of beautiful weather for northern California Thursday with slightly below average highs and sun. A warming trend has begun with hotter days yet to come. Showers and thunderstorms are possible next week, too. Our overall weather pattern hasn't changed very much since earlier in the week with a trough offshore and a ridge to our east. We're losing the monsoonal moisture for now, so we will have a clearing of our sky tonight and Friday. Gusty wind in Siskiyou and Modoc counties will keep the Red Flag Warnings in effect there through Friday evening. Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley. Friday will be sunny and hotter with highs from the lower 80s to the upper 90s.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny & warm Friday, but dangerous heat is ahead
Throw on some light layers and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Friday. We'll have plenty of sunshine and modestly warmer temperatures across northern California today. Our weather pattern will be driven by high pressure building west into northern California from the east, and an area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast today. We'll have very similar conditions to Thursday through your Friday, but are starting out a few degrees warmer Friday morning. Valley areas have dipped into the 60's to lower 70's overnight, while foothill areas are in the 50's to 60's and our mountain zones are in the 40's to 50's to start your Friday. Skies are clear for the start of your Friday, and we'll stay sunny through the entire day. Winds are light and out of the northeast early today, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph out of the south will be possible later today across most of our region. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for areas of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties from 2pm through 9pm Friday due to locally gusty winds and low humidity values over very dry fuels. High temperatures are projected to be around as warm or a degree warmer than Thursday today. Valley areas will range from the mid 90's to around 100 degrees, while foothill and Sierra locations range from the upper 70's to lower 90's, and the Northern Mountains range from the upper 80's to mid 90's. The lower humidity will be a concern for our fire danger, but it's staying in the moderate range for our region today.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very pleasant Wednesday but dangerous heat is ahead
You might want to throw on a light extra layer before you head out the door Wednesday! You'll still need your sunglasses as you get ready to take on the day, but our conditions will be very comfortable across northern California today. Low pressure off the coast has tracked a little closer to the coast and to the north over the last 24 hours, and that will bring a couple of changes to our forecast today. The first change is the plume of monsoonal moisture will now be drawn north to our east, and that will cut off our chances for thunderstorm activity today. The second change is that our winds will not end up as strong this afternoon. We also have a ridge of high pressure centered to our east that is leaving us with sunshine overhead today. We're starting out with clear skies overhead and will be sunny across our entire region today. Patchy smoke in the morning and sunshine mixed with hazy conditions are expected in the Northern Mountains in areas closes to our active fires today. Temperatures are mostly running several degrees cooler than Tuesday morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 60's, while foothill areas are in the 50's to 60's, and our mountain zones are mostly ranging from the 40's to 50's this morning. Winds are out of the east to 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible later today, and our humidity will dip to below 30 percent this afternoon. The lighter winds and cooler temperatures will drop our fire danger back into the moderate range, but the dry conditions are still cause for concern. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to be in effect from 2pm through 9pm Wednesday in Modoc County and the eastern half of Siskiyou County due to locally gusty winds and very dry conditions. High temperatures are projected to end up well below average Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas are projected to range from the upper 80's to mid 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's.
Storm Tracker Weather - Slightly Cooler With Valley Breezes And Mountain T'storms Tuesday
Northern California cooled a little Monday, which brought us close to average early August weather. We'll have further cooling Tuesday with stronger breezes, and isolated mountain rain showers and thunderstorms.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000),...
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
California Must Boost Water Recycling, Desalination, Newsom Says
California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
Surveillance photos of missing Truckee teen released as search continues
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser […]
Deputies locate man unaccounted for since McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 6:57 p.m. UPDATE - A man has been located in Washington after being unaccounted for since the breakout of the McKinney Fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The unaccounted for man, Stanley Mortensen, was located alive and well in Washington State. 1:05 p.m. -...
Meet the Man Who Built an Off-the-Grid Watertopia Along the Trinity River
There are plenty of people who have built great properties in Northern California. While some people may point to the extravagant mansions on the shores of Lake Tahoe as their dream homes, other people dream of an off-the-grid oasis on the waterways of NorCal. This story is of the latter.
Fatal Accident Near Vineyard Reportedly Caused by Speed and Alcohol
Collision on Sheldon Lake Drive Kills Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. A fatal accident occurred on August 9 in the Vineyard area that also caused severe trauma to a female passenger in the vehicle. The accident happened on Sheldon Lake Drive, where the roadway changes its name to Sunrise Boulevard and is intersected by Grant Line Road at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the cause of the accident.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
