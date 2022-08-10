ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

31-Year-Old Issac Barrera Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Navasota (Navasota, TX)

 2 days ago

Navasota Police reported a Saturday night motorcycle crash that left a person dead.

The motorcycle was traveling north on FM 379 when it struck an 18-wheeler truck waiting to turn onto [..]

