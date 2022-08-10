ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Erling Haaland's First Option Was The Spanish League But Real Madrid Didn't Want Him

Spanish reports are suggesting that Erling Haaland wanted to join a club in Spain but Real Madrid were not interested in signing the player this summer. Madrid not wanting to sign Haaland would not make much sense due to Karim Benzema's age, but Los Blancos reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign the Norwegian.

The decision not to sign Haaland may be one Madrid live to regret considering his early form in the Premier League.

Reports in Spain are suggesting Haaland wanted a move to Spain.

According to Miguel Gutierrez, Erling Haaland wanted a move to Spain this summer but Madrid turned down the chance to sign the player. Madrid missed out on the chance to sign Mbappe earlier this year, so perhaps they are holding out for the PSG star next summer.

Erling Haaland has since went on to join City in what is viewed as a match made in heaven. Spanish reports are conflicting in terms of Madrid's interest in Haaland, with some suggesting Madrid will watch the player until they feel he will leave Manchester City.

Whatever the case may be, Haaland has settled in beautifully at Manchester City, scoring two goals on his Premier League debut against West Ham. Many feel he could break goal scoring records in the league this year, so if Madrid did turn down a move for him, it may be one they live to regret.

