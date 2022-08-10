Packers Sign Running Back Dexter Williams, Safety

Dexter Williams, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, worked out for the Packers on Tuesday and is signing on Wednesday, according to a source.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers re-signed running back Dexter Williams, according to a source, and he practiced on Wednesday.
Williams was among a score of players who worked out for the team on Tuesday. So was safety Micah Abernathy, who also signed and practiced. He was a three-year starter at Tennessee who spent the spring in the USFL. He had 71 tackles and two interceptions for Houston.
To make room, they released long snapper Steven Wirtel and receiver Osirus Mitchell (quad) was waived/injured.
That leaves Jack Coco as the lone snapper.
The Packers are at 90 players and have to trim to 85 on Tuesday.
The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers, which is why Williams is back.
Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury (but has done individual drills the past couple days) and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
It's not just this game. The Packers are hitting a key stretch with joint practices against the Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing them in the second preseason game next Friday.
A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2019, Williams can mostly hit the ground running from a schematic perspective to help carry the load.
“I think that a lot of it is where we are with the running back room,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Dexter, obviously, has a lot of familiarity. It was great to see him. He is a guy that I probably was really hard on throughout his time here in terms of trying to get everything out of him. I’ve got to say that it’s always cool to see a guy not only take the coaching but you just see him evolve and mature as a player, as a person. I think he was one of our hardest workers on our team. You can always count on Dex giving maximum effort. It was great to see him back here and I’m excited for him.”
Williams got his big chance at San Francisco in 2020. With Dillon sidelined due to COVID and Jamaal Williams out after being deemed a high-risk contact, Williams was elevated from the practice squad. He carried twice for 8 yards before suffering an injury that ended his night. He never saw the ball the rest of the season.
He failed to make the roster last season, losing out to then-rookie Hill for the third spot behind Jones and Dillon.
“I think for him, it probably just took him a little bit longer to process the offense in the beginning, and now that he has, he doesn’t make the same mistakes and errors he used to,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last summer. “So, what that has done is allowed him to play a lot faster, not get out there and think about here’s what I need to do or what’s going on. Now his awareness is a lot better so now he can play at a faster speed and make good decisions. I thought he played pretty well.”
Last preseason, Williams carried 17 times for 82 yards – a position-best 4.8 yards per carry.
“I thought he had a great preseason in comparison to where he was at when he first got here,” Sirmans said late in camp. “I think he’s made a lot of improvements. I’ve been really, really impressed with him. He’s done a great job with us, he’s been doing a great job on special teams. It’s like everything has finally come together for him.”
After his release by Green Bay, Williams served five stints on practice squads last season – two with the Giants, two with the Browns and one with the Dolphins. He spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in June but did not record any stats.
Off the field, Williams has become a champion in the battle against myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that struck his mom in 2004.
“Me and my mom have been wanting to spread information about myasthenia gravis,” Williams told Packer Central last year . “Just growing up, we didn’t know. We couldn’t pinpoint exactly what was going on that was wrong with her. We had to go to different doctors to find out. He’s finding something different or she’s finding something different. It was a lot of visiting different doctors. Nobody knew what was going on. Finally, we were able to piece the puzzle together and found out it was myasthenia gravis.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Returned to practice: QB Aaron Rodgers (rest).
New Injuries: WR Randall Cobb (foot), TE Dominique Dafney (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (possible concussion).
Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), C Cole Schneider (ankle).
Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).
Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts
Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics), with comments following each.
