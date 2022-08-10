First National Bank donates $1.7K to Seeds of Success

Seeds of Success has received a $1,750 donation from First National Bank to use purchasing supplies.

Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Seeds of Success Director Marvin Sutton accepted the check from First National Bank Branch Manager Kimberly Westbrook last week.

“This donation will help with much needed supplies to enhance the SOS program that is serving the youth of our community,” Brown said.

According to Brown, one of Seeds of Success’ founders, the program is designed to help “build up youth and strengthen their resilience” through education, athletics, cultural awareness and activities focused on self-esteem and life skills.

The SOS program serves elementary-age school children in both Hertford and Perquimans County at the Hertford Community Center at 305 Grubb St., Hertford. SOS activities are held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays a month.

There are currently about 15 children who consistently participate in SOS programs. The organization is seeking additional volunteers. For more information or to volunteer call 252-404-2292.