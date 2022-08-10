ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

First National Bank donates $1.7K to Seeds of Success

By By John Foley Correspondent
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ3DF_0hBiIPvI00

Seeds of Success has received a $1,750 donation from First National Bank to use purchasing supplies.

Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Seeds of Success Director Marvin Sutton accepted the check from First National Bank Branch Manager Kimberly Westbrook last week.

“This donation will help with much needed supplies to enhance the SOS program that is serving the youth of our community,” Brown said.

According to Brown, one of Seeds of Success’ founders, the program is designed to help “build up youth and strengthen their resilience” through education, athletics, cultural awareness and activities focused on self-esteem and life skills.

The SOS program serves elementary-age school children in both Hertford and Perquimans County at the Hertford Community Center at 305 Grubb St., Hertford. SOS activities are held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays a month.

There are currently about 15 children who consistently participate in SOS programs. The organization is seeking additional volunteers. For more information or to volunteer call 252-404-2292.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hertford, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Five seek three seats on Hertford County School Board

AHOSKIE – Filing ended Friday, Aug. 5 for those seeking seats on the Hertford County Board of Education. Three seats are up for grabs later this year and five individuals filed, to include two incumbent board members. Filing for the non-partisan seats were incumbents Shelia Porter and Dennis M....
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Children#Self Esteem#Charity#Sos#Seeds Of Success
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH Board votes against rezoning Baum Tract

Move effectively stops possible housing development. During its August 8 meeting, the Kill Devil Hills Commissioners voted 4-1 against rezoning the town-owned 44-acre Baum Tract – home to the popular Casey R. Logan Disc Golf Course – from its current permitted government/recreational use to a high-density multifamily use. Mayor Ben Sproul cast the dissenting vote.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
cbs19news

Norfolk, VA CBP officers seize 165,707 pairs of Significant Sham Socks

NORFOLK Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Norfolk, VA CBP officers have sized 165,707 pairs of socks that violated the cotton seal trademark. According to officials, this is the second incident that has occurred. Two weeks ago, officers seized 118,566 pairs of socks. Officers say that they were being shipped to...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
240
Followers
425
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy