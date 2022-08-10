ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw13B_0hBiI98900

Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.

Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.

The midfielder has been persistent on fulfilling his contract with the Spanish giants which runs for another two years, but with unpaid wages and Barca willing to sell, it may be easier said than done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRsz5_0hBiI98900
de Jong dancing against Pumas

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The two Premier League sides going in for the Netherlands international face the obvious obstacle of the player not wanting to leave Spain, but both are continuing to try everything to get him anyway.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly had reportedly phoned up de Jong himself to push for the move, whilst United have gone through convincing his agent, Ali Dursun, to make the switch.

The update comes from the Dutch football expert Marcell van der Kraan who told Football Daily that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Dursun and, as far as they're concerned, the final outcome now only depends on what happens in Barcelona's 'political department'.

de Jong at the corner flag.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This would suggest that the Blues are no longer in the running for the 25-year-old but this transfer window has been far from straight-forward and supporters have learnt nothing is secured until it's signed and sealed.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Raphinha#Spanish#Dutch#Football Daily#The Red Devils#Nurphoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane reveals his 'embarrassing' fitness levels are the reason he doesn't take part in legends games... as the 51-year-old Manchester United legend insists 'I wouldn't really be able to do ANY running' due to 'injury problems'

Roy Keane reveals that his fitness levels have become 'embarrassing' since his retirement from football in 2006. The 51-year-old claimed that his poor physical condition has prevented him from taking part in legends games alongside his former team-mates Gary Neville and David Beckham against the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum

Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy