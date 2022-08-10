ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

AOL Corp

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Michigan Tech#Invasive Plants#Native Species#Pesticide
UPI News

Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan

A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Travel Maven

10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real

Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Great Lakes State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our world so diverse, you will especially love this sizable exhibit that will take you on an Arctic adventure without ever having to leave the state. Keep reading to learn more.
ROYAL OAK, MI
scitechdaily.com

American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
CINCINNATI, OH

