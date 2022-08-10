ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Public Schools emphasizes security before school year starts

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It is back to school time and we are checking in with northern Michigan schools to see how they are getting prepared to welcome back your child. This year, many superintendents are focusing on safety and security. Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Patrick Little says...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,708,622 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,671. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,137 new cases and 137 deaths on August 9. The average...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
OREGON STATE
UpNorthLive.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
UpNorthLive.com

Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday

Sunshine Friday with a few passing clouds. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour for most of us. It'll be breezy near the Great Lakes. Wind will be mainly from the north. Friday night will turn cloudy with showers near...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Jury selected in second Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Tuesday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the November 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
MAINE STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Sunny skies in the forecast for Wednesday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Wednesday. There will be a few passing clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs Wednesday in the 74 to 78 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the 76 to 86 degree range across the northern Lower Peninsula.
ENVIRONMENT

