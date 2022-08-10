Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City Public Schools emphasizes security before school year starts
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It is back to school time and we are checking in with northern Michigan schools to see how they are getting prepared to welcome back your child. This year, many superintendents are focusing on safety and security. Boyne City Public Schools superintendent Patrick Little says...
UpNorthLive.com
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,708,622 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,671. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,137 new cases and 137 deaths on August 9. The average...
UpNorthLive.com
'A lot of teachers are just feeling beat down': Polarizing politics driving educators away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The mass resignation from teaching across the U.S. is hitting a fever pitch as districts struggle to fill openings for the start of the new year. Long-time educators like Hilary Cowen have hit their breaking point and are walking away. "A lot of teachers are...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
UpNorthLive.com
Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
UpNorthLive.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
UpNorthLive.com
There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
UpNorthLive.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
UpNorthLive.com
Witnesses recount deadly hit and run at Oshtemo Walmart
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Witnesses recount the tragic moment a man ran into a 65-year-old woman in an Oshtemo Township Walmart parking lot, killing her. The 32-year-old driver intentionally hit the woman and did not know her, according to investigators. Previous reporting: Woman dies after being intentionally hit in...
UpNorthLive.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday
Sunshine Friday with a few passing clouds. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour for most of us. It'll be breezy near the Great Lakes. Wind will be mainly from the north. Friday night will turn cloudy with showers near...
UpNorthLive.com
Jury selected in second Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Tuesday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the November 2020 election.
UpNorthLive.com
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
UpNorthLive.com
Sunny skies in the forecast for Wednesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Plenty of sunshine Wednesday. There will be a few passing clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs Wednesday in the 74 to 78 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the 76 to 86 degree range across the northern Lower Peninsula.
