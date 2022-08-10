Read full article on original website
Douglas County's longest serving elected official dies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the death of the county's longest serving elected official. County engineer Tom Doyle died last Saturday. He worked for Douglas County since March 1983. As an engineer, Doyle oversaw projects from the county's highway improvement plan to issuing...
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Douglas County reports dip in new COVID-19 cases, but 4 new deaths
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 331 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when the county reported 661 new cases.
Creighton students' COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both UNL and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is sending an...
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned and is giving up his license to work as an officer.
FBI Director Christopher Wray in Omaha
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. News from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body of a man found on the side of the road Sunday was a homicide. Bond set at $250K for Omaha...
West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
School security camera emergency access program for law enforcement
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Schools across Sarpy County are taking a proactive approach to campus safety. "We are very fortunate in our school district, in our community, to have law enforcement that are so engaged in the safety of our schools," said Annette Eyman, director of communications with Papillion-La Vista Schools.
Tuesday turf battles outside Lincoln Planned Parenthood pit demonstrators on both sides of abortion issue
Outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, a crowd gathers. Some are kneeling, praying the rosary. Others are dressed in rainbow colors and hold signs that read “Honk 4 Choice.” People dressed in blue vests hand out pamphlets. Clinic escorts shake tambourines and blare music.
NSP Finds 72 Safety Violations after Surprise Inspections in Seward County
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division found 72 safety violations across 20 vehicle inspections after conducting random commercial vehicle inspections in Seward County. The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted the inspection Wednesday, August 10th. The MAPS team put six of the vehicles out...
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
Valley city council says developer can move forward on proposed RV Park site
The Valley city council ultimately voted 3-2 to allow a developer to move forward on plans to turn a piece of private land into an RV park. Neighbors at and near Sokol Camp are against the move.
Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. Just before the Fourth of July, cyberattackers planted malware into the system at a Nebraska hospital. Organizations that benefit from Nebraska Lottery are seeing more money than before. FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha. Updated: 7 hours ago.
FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
