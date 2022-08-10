Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Kennewick Police investigate after man allegedly assaulted disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: On August 11th, Lucio Rincon appeared in Benton County Superior Court. The judge said the state has until Monday, August 15th to officially file charges. Until then, his bail has been set at $250,000. Rincon appears back in court on Tuesday, August 16th. ----------- The...
KEPR
Fire officials give tips as we we rise to extreme fire dangers
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Wildfires are sweeping through our region and with temperatures breaking triple-digits, Benton and Franklin County fire dangers are rating extreme until further notice. Fire officials are doing everything they can to keep up with the needs of the community, and they're asking for our cooperation to...
KEPR
Benton County Sheriff's Office holding "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) are out shopping for a good cause. As the start of the school year gets closer, BCSO is sponsoring their school supply drive called "Pack the Patrol Car." Leaders with BCSO said these supplies will be donated to...
KEPR
Kennewick Police arrest three suspects wanted for multiple robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three suspects wanted for multiple robberies are now in jail after being arrested by Kennewick Police Department Detectives. On August 8th, KPD Patrol Officers and Detectives arrested 22-year-old Coree Colby-Kadieux in the 800 Block of W. Klamath Ave. Colby-Kadieux has been booked into the Benton County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Local and federal law enforcement coming together to combat problems at Carbody Beach
PASCO, Wash. — Local and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to help put a stop to growing problems at Carbody Beach. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said one major problem they're facing is littering. Officials said the area will be cleaned up, and within days the beach is trashed again.
KEPR
Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties receives donation for STEM programs
PASCO, Wash. — UScellular is helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties further their STEM programs through a large donation. UScellular is donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club to help provide educational opportunities for kids in our community. Through the investment, they hope...
Comments / 0