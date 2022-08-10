ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

KEPR

Fire officials give tips as we we rise to extreme fire dangers

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Wildfires are sweeping through our region and with temperatures breaking triple-digits, Benton and Franklin County fire dangers are rating extreme until further notice. Fire officials are doing everything they can to keep up with the needs of the community, and they're asking for our cooperation to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police arrest three suspects wanted for multiple robberies

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three suspects wanted for multiple robberies are now in jail after being arrested by Kennewick Police Department Detectives. On August 8th, KPD Patrol Officers and Detectives arrested 22-year-old Coree Colby-Kadieux in the 800 Block of W. Klamath Ave. Colby-Kadieux has been booked into the Benton County...
KENNEWICK, WA
