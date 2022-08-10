Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
My family just came back from a mediocre resort. We'd go back in a heartbeat just because of the childcare.
The author shares how after visiting Club Med Sandpiper Bay and leaving a two-star review, they'd return just because of childcare.
These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts
Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook
In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?
PHOTO: Massive Dead Great White Shark Washes up on Beach Shore
On Wednesday morning, a dead great white shark washed up on shore at a beach on Long Island, New York before eventually getting swept back into the ocean. The area has seen an uptick in shark sightings and attacks recently, but this was an oddity to say the least. Local...
‘Nudity on the beach is normal’: how Sardinia is tapping into the naturist revival
Sergio Cossu’s nude awakening came in 1972, when, at the age of 16 and needing a getaway from his family, he ventured to Santa Teresa Gallura, whose stretch of wild, pristine coastline in northern Sardinia was a mecca for hippies from across Europe. “It was my first solo holiday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail
Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?
Rescuers heaved a massive sea turtle back into the ocean after it got stuck on a beachfront patio
After a large green sea turtle wandered onto a beachfront patio in Florida, it needed a little help from local rescuers to find its way back to sea.
The 15 Most Affordable Beach Towns In America
As stunning as it is, living on the coast tends to come with a hefty price tag. Here are the country's most affordable beach towns that won't break the bank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'
A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
Phys.org
A sacred area for native Hawaiians is filling up with trash. Crews are 'fighting the onslaught.'
One month in, the trash plucked from the ocean had piled up—sopping fishing nets covered in plastic that had choked Hawaii's coral reefs. The cleanup crews knew their task was far from over. "It's a lot of work, a lot of long days," said Kevin O'Brien, founder of the...
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Why Vacation on One Caribbean Island When You Can Hop to a Second?
One of the best things about living in Miami is its proximity to some of the most beautiful places on Earth: Hop on a flight and you’re on an island in the Caribbean. Why, though, stop at just one?. Many of the islands in the Caribbean are located within...
ceoworld.biz
The Ultimate Guide To Exploring Greece In A Luxurious Way
The stunning country of Greece is known for its magnificent archeological sites, unparalleled beaches, whitewashed villages, delicious all-inclusive cuisines, and its friendly and breathtaking environment. The Mediterranean country remains sunny throughout most of the year and is composed of 6,000 islands, each more fantastic than before. Regardless to say, many prefer the country as a must-visit for their luxury travel experience, at least once in a lifetime. Here we will provide you with an ultimate guide to your next trip to the country of Greece.
Comments / 0