Ann Arbor, MI

Robb Report

These New Yacht Trips Retrace the Steps of Real-Life Pirate Treasure Hunts

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wanted to storm the high seas in search of buried treasure, now’s your chance. On Pelorus’s new Adventure Treasure Hunt Holidays, you and your friends and family can charter luxury yachts off the coasts of Sardinia, Indonesia or the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. Once you’re there, you’ll participate in immersive excursions created in collaboration with Luxury Treasure Hunts. Each experience is based on the routes of historical seafarers, and they’re designed to entertain explorers of all ages. The adventures span from one to three days and are led by a...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'

A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
UPI News

Iguana found in Florida man's toilet for a third time

July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
Q 105.7

Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?

The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
travelnoire.com

Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica

Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
ceoworld.biz

The Ultimate Guide To Exploring Greece In A Luxurious Way

The stunning country of Greece is known for its magnificent archeological sites, unparalleled beaches, whitewashed villages, delicious all-inclusive cuisines, and its friendly and breathtaking environment. The Mediterranean country remains sunny throughout most of the year and is composed of 6,000 islands, each more fantastic than before. Regardless to say, many prefer the country as a must-visit for their luxury travel experience, at least once in a lifetime. Here we will provide you with an ultimate guide to your next trip to the country of Greece.
