Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Symbol Of America’s Freedom Rescued From Cooperstown, New York Area
When I say "Eagle", what comes to mind? Is it that the band from Los Angeles that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998? Is it a song by the Steve Miller Band? Or is it that proud bird that flies in the air and represents what's great about America?
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
glensfallschronicle.com
Why Glens Falls’ new ward map has weird ‘finger’
The Common Council approved new boundaries for its five wards last week. Voters will decide whether to approve the map on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Mayor Bill Collins directed a task force to redraw the lines to comply with the constitutional principle of one person-one vote. Even though all five wards have equal voting weight on the Council, Ward 4 currently only has 1,883 residents, less than half the 3,884 in Ward 2.
wamc.org
College and university leaders discuss potential impact of CHIPS Act
College and industry leaders met for a roundtable Wednesday to discuss how the Capital Region is preparing for and will be impacted by investments from the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Tuesday. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko celebrated the bill that...
Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community
Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community. This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet
Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
Bud Clydesdales & Wagon To Parade Through Saratoga THIS MORNING
The Budweiser Clydesdales have set up camp in Saratoga Springs this week and they will make a special appearance downtown this morning!. If you work in the Saratoga Springs area, you may want to sneak out of the office and take a stroll down broadway today. You may know already...
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
nybreds.com
Second-Generation New York-Bred Fillies Lead the Way at Fasig-Tipton’s Saratoga Select Yearling Sale
Fasig-Tipton’s Saratoga Sale of Selected Yearlings, a showcase for the crème de la crème of the season’s yearling crop, regularly features a subset of top-notch New York-bred yearlings who strut their stuff successfully in the most elite company. The 101st renewal of the auction, which took place at Humphrey S. Finney Sales Pavilion across the street from Saratoga Race Course on Sunday and Monday, August 8-9, was no exception.
Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica
If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’
Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities. Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.
New Laws For History Classes In New York State
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
