Hillsdale, NY

101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
City
Hillsdale, NY
101.5 WPDH

Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution

I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
FISHKILL, NY
Live 95.9

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
101.5 WPDH

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
101.5 WPDH

Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s

You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WUPE

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County

There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WUPE

Star Of The Flash, Ezra Miller Arrested In Stamford Vermont

If anything Ezra Miller is causing more and more controversy in his career and his personal life. In a press release issued Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1.
STAMFORD, VT
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

