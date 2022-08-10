Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Winner of Ulster Sticker Contest Creates New Masterpiece
The winner of a contest to design Ulster County's "I Voted" sticker has done it again. Hudson Rowan is an impressive 14-year-old. We had the honor of meeting him in July just as he was being thrown into the national spotlight after a drawing he created in just ten minutes became a viral sensation.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona, was staying at a home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
How to Get a House with Habitat For Humanity in Hudson Valley, NY
Have you been looking for a house? Excuse me, a home? What steps have you taken? If money is no object, I am sure that you have had options to purchase a home, co-op, or condo. did you? Or is there not enough money that can be saved to get money to get a loan or a down payment?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business
A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops
A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley. Traffic Stop In Durham,...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
Star Of The Flash, Ezra Miller Arrested In Stamford Vermont
If anything Ezra Miller is causing more and more controversy in his career and his personal life. In a press release issued Monday, the Vermont State Police said it was alerted of a burglary in a Stamford, Vermont, home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0