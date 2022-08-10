Read full article on original website
Cooler temps for Puget Sound, lightning threat across Washington
SEATTLE - We're forecasting noticeably cooler temperatures across the Puget Sound lowlands today. The lightning threat is also spiking, and unfortunately this is elevating fire danger (especially in Eastern Washington). In the map below, everyone in light green is facing a chance for relatively weak thunderstorms and small hail today....
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River
CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
Thousands without power as thunderstorms move through western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Storms moving through western Washington knocked out power to thousands across the Puget Sound region and briefly impacted air travel at Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday morning. Areas including the Kitsap Peninsula and Pierce and King counties were experiencing lightning, thunder and heavy rain midmorning on...
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Red flag warning issued for Western WA as thunderstorms increase risk of wildfire
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Western Washington Wednesday, Aug. 10, with dry weather and the possibility of thunderstorms increasing the risk of wildfires in the area. Issued by the National Weather Service, the warning means that the area is in critical fire condition that is either imminent...
Seattle 'Action Plan' Hasn't Dented the Number of Homeless Camps
Seattle’s “One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan” quarter two results show that work towards its goal of housing the homeless isn't keeping pace with the actual problem. Mayor Bruce Harrell launched the action plan website in May to provide transparent details of his office’s approach to the city’s homelessness crisis.
Housing Shortage has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, new Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
At 21, Roy Farmer Is Already a Veteran of the Fields
Yelm High School graduate and lifelong Roy resident Colton Lester, 21, has completed yet another successful haying season. Each summer, he tends to his family farm of over 100 years, cutting their hay fields and yielding a successful harvest. With the whole operation being weather dependent, Lester waits for weeks...
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
Port of Everett acquires Mukilteo Landing parcel for $3.5 million
MUKILTEO, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Port of Everett Commission has authorized the strategic property acquisition of the former Mukilteo ferry terminal holding lanes to preserve the property for the future redevelopment of the Mukilteo waterfront. The Port is purchasing the 0.89 acres, located across from Ivar’s at...
