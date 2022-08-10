Read full article on original website
Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
Hogan continues to show signs he's exploring a run for president in 2024
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan continues to show signs he may be exploring a presidential run. He is spending Thursday in Iowa, the first state on the primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election.He traveled to another key state, New Hampshire, last month.On top of that, Hogan's political organization, An America United, released a public safety platform Thursday that includes a "Re-fund the police" package and stricter sentences for repeat violent offenders, two initiatives he pushed for in Annapolis. It also calls for declaring a state of emergency to battle the opioid crisis and providing more resources to secure the...
Maryland Officials Certify Final Text Of Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question And Provide Summary Ahead Of November Vote
Maryland elections officials have finalized the language for a marijuana legalization referendum that will appear on the November ballot, and have issued a formal summary of the reform proposal. The legislature approved two cannabis measures in April—one to put the question of legalization to voters as a constitutional amendment on...
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis
BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports
The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9. Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16,...
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Baltimore man charged with shooting in western MD is arrested after chase
An 18-year-old Baltimore man accused of shooting a man in western Maryland was arrested in the city this morning after a chase during which he crashed into an off-duty police officer's car.
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Teacher union and parent react to MCPS staff shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
