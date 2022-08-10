ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Reason.com

Tumbling Gas Prices Caused Inflation To Fall to 8.5 Percent in July

In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
Daily Mail

Small relief! Gas prices dip below $4 per gallon for the first time in five months – but prices are still 25 percent higher than a year ago as America battles persistent high inflation

The average price of retail gas fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in more than five months, giving some relief to consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.99 a gallon...
CBS New York

Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
Axios

Gas prices drop under $4 a gallon

Early this morning, AAA posted the national average price of a gallon of regular gas at $3.990, dropping under the psychological barrier of $4. Why it matters: The falling gas price is a huge relief for consumers — and for Democrats, since Republicans plan to hammer rising prices in midterm campaigns.
FOXBusiness

Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop

U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, here's why it still could be bad news for Biden

The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Fall to $3.99, Reaching March Lows

Gasoline prices continued their decline falling to $3.99 on Aug. 9 and meeting the lows in March -- but market analysts say drivers aren't yet out of the woods. The latest figures mark the 55th consecutive day of declines. giving drivers a break as high inflation rates have pummeled their budgets.
nationalinterest.org

Energy Milestone: National Average Gas Price Drops Below $4

Gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone. Back in June, the average gas price in the United States exceeded $5 per gallon for the first time in history, due to a combination of rising oil prices and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone.
