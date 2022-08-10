Read full article on original website
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Gas prices are finally dropping. Here are 4 things to know
The average price of gasoline nationwide is expected to drop below $4 a gallon in the coming days as prices continue to fall from the record highs hit in June.
Opinion: This Is Why Gas Prices Are Falling and How Low They Could Go
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Tumbling Gas Prices Caused Inflation To Fall to 8.5 Percent in July
In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
Small relief! Gas prices dip below $4 per gallon for the first time in five months – but prices are still 25 percent higher than a year ago as America battles persistent high inflation
The average price of retail gas fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in more than five months, giving some relief to consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.99 a gallon...
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
The Cost of Gas the Decade You Were Born
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Gas prices fall below $4 but housing, food prices continue to climb
The national gas average dipped below $4 for the first time since March on Thursday, signaling record inflation could be cooling off. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Aug. 11, 2022.
Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March
Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
Gas prices drop under $4 a gallon
Early this morning, AAA posted the national average price of a gallon of regular gas at $3.990, dropping under the psychological barrier of $4. Why it matters: The falling gas price is a huge relief for consumers — and for Democrats, since Republicans plan to hammer rising prices in midterm campaigns.
Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!
Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop
U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, here's why it still could be bad news for Biden
The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
Tennessee gas prices 5th lowest as national average dips below $4 per gallon
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is tied for the fifth-lowest gas price in the country, according to numbers from the American Automobile Association. Tennessee’s price-per-gallon average is now $3.59, just above leader Texas ($3.53) but well below the national average of $4.03. According to Gas Buddy, however, the...
Consumer Price Index Shows Overall Drop in Energy Costs as Gas Prices Continue to Steadily Decline
The U.S. Bureau of Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for July on Aug. 10, with the all items index increasing 8.5%, not seasonally adjusted. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
Gasoline Prices Fall to $3.99, Reaching March Lows
Gasoline prices continued their decline falling to $3.99 on Aug. 9 and meeting the lows in March -- but market analysts say drivers aren't yet out of the woods. The latest figures mark the 55th consecutive day of declines. giving drivers a break as high inflation rates have pummeled their budgets.
Energy Milestone: National Average Gas Price Drops Below $4
Gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone. Back in June, the average gas price in the United States exceeded $5 per gallon for the first time in history, due to a combination of rising oil prices and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have been steadily declining for the last two months and on Monday, they reached a key milestone.
