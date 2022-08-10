Read full article on original website
Related
chestertownspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
chestertownspy.org
Legacy Day Weekend: August 19-21 in Chestertown
African American veterans will be honored at this year’s Legacy Day weekend, scheduled for August 19-21 in Chestertown. Now in its 9th year of celebrating the history and culture of Kent County’s African American community, Legacy Day is produced by Sumner Hall with the Historical Society of Kent County. It is offered free of charge to the community, thanks to local partners – the Chesapeake Heartland Project of The Starr Center at Washington College; Chestertown RiverArts; Downtown Chestertown Association; Garfield Center for the Arts; the Hedgelawn Foundation; Kent County Economic Development Office; Kent Cultural Alliance; the Sultana Education Foundation; and the Town of Chestertown – and individual and organizational sponsors.
WBOC
An Indoor Salmon Farm Could be Built in Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG -- The Maryland Department of the Environment released a draft discharge permit for a proposed indoor salmon farm in Federalsburg that has some environmentalists concerned. Aquacon, the Norwegian company who would own the farm, wants to dump 2.3 million gallons of water every day into the Marshyhope Creek. "The...
chestertownspy.org
Life Along the Edges: The Chesapeake Artistry of Photographer Dave Harp
“You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.”. “You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.” A statement like that would be given little attention if said by most anyone, but Dave Harp is not just anyone. Coming from him, the unquestioned dean of the college of Chesapeake photographers, someone whose career in Bay imagery spans six decades and has raised him to a place in the profession all his own, that statement is a stunner. Dave Harp may not see himself as an accomplished artist, but most everyone else does. A Maryland governor did and placed him on the Maryland State Arts Council. Loyola College did and presented him with the Andrew White Medal. Johns Hopkins did and published three of his photobooks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Arundel County Wants the Navy’s Greenbury Point to Remain a Wetland, Not Become an 18-Hole Golf Course
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has formally proposed to the Navy that a 150-acre wetland forest called Greenbury Point, being eyed by the Naval Academy in Annapolis as an 18-hole golf course, instead be turned over to Anne Arundel on a long-term lease for public use as a conservation area.
chestertownspy.org
Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament Returns to Chestertown
Members of the Chester River Yacht & Country Club organized and participated in the 11th annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament on Sunday, July 24, raising over $2,600 to benefit patients served in the Eleanor & Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. This year’s event attracted 65 club members and guests.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation
TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
RELATED PEOPLE
oceancity.com
Passing the Filet Knife
If you’ve heard there’s a new girl in town, then you heard right! Christina Pyle, of Catch-n-Carry, a local Ocean City fileting company, has been passed the metaphorical torch- or fileting knife in this case. A Baltimore County native, Pyle was given the opportunity to filet the biggest...
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore Co. School Board member Lisa Mack resigns due to serious health issues
Lisa Mack, member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, announced her resignation effective immediately, because of serious health issues.
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Wbaltv.com
Storm damage impacts dozens of animals at Anne Arundel County SPCA
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Last week's storms caused major damage to the intake center at Anne Arundel County's SPCA, which could cause a negative domino effect in saving the lives of animals up for adoption. Many communities around the Baltimore region and the Eastern Shore continue to clean up from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talbotspy.org
Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Seeks Volunteers and Volunteer Stations
Volunteering has never been easier! Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), sponsored by Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (USA) and funded by AmeriCorps, spans three counties on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland: Kent, Talbot, and Caroline. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs.
WMDT.com
Environmental organizations speak out against AquaCon’s proposed salmon farm
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A 25-acre salmon farm could be coming to Delmarva. However local environmental organizations are speaking out to put a stop to this change. 47 ABC spoke with ShoreRivers to learn more about concerns with this big change being proposed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. AquaCon a Norweigan start-up is proposing an indoor salmon farm to come to Federalsburg. Opponents at ShoreRiver say this would negatively impact the water quality and nearby habitats. Now they are providing an alternative to the farm, so it is not permitted on Delmarva.
Wbaltv.com
New Anne Arundel County school superintendent has 100-day plan for district
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County'snew school superintendent is still trying to connect names with faces, but he seems clear in what direction he wants to take the school system. Mark Bedell is now officially on the job just weeks before the first day of school. "It's a school...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding
Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
Comments / 0