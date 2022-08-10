ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Chronicle

Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding

Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday

Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in fatal shooting at Eisenhower High School pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

The 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding another person at Eisenhower High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder. Along with the second-degree murder charge, the suspect also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped nine first-degree assault charges and a count of carrying a firearm on school property, along with an unrelated drive-by shooting charge, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fire Near Grandview Threatens Homes

(Grandview, WA) -- Yakima County Fire District 5 crews have been battling the so-called Canyon Fire that's been active since Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the is burning too close to multiple homes, and authorities consider those homes threatened. Right now, the fire has charred around 300 acres and is 60% contained. The fire is said to be under control on it's northern side, but most of the threatened homes are in the path of it's southern flank. Right now, no word on how the fire got started.
GRANDVIEW, WA
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire

Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
