WTOK-TV
A very beautiful weekend is in store
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! We are headed into a very beautiful weekend. We do still have the chance for isolated thunderstorms later this evening. Today will experience our last batch of heavy rain this week. Fog still remains in the area, but the roadways are clearing up. Do...
WTOK-TV
Less humid air moves into our area by the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you are probably ready for a relief from the standard hot, muggy, and sometimes rainy summer weather. Well, relief is in sight. A cold front is expected to cross our area on Friday, and it’ll bring an end to the monotony. There will...
WTOK-TV
Rain and storms continue into tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with spotty showers and thunderstorms across our area for the past couple of days and that will continue for the rest of the evening and tomorrow as well. As you are heading out for any evening plans make sure you grab the rain gear as showers will be lingering into the evening hours. We will see some more rain tomorrow afternoon with it being another similar day to what we have been seeing recently.
WTOK-TV
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
WDAM-TV
Road closed in Laurel to work on water line
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
WTOK-TV
Newton County football preps for opener
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars are getting ready for the season as they started official practices this week. This is going to be a new look team as the the Cougars did lose a lot of seniors and have new players looking to step up. Coach Bobby Bass enters his fifth year with Newton County and spoke on the return of practice and how the roster will look for the upcoming season.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Symphony Orchestra prepares for new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether you’re into orchestral music or not, the Meridian Symphony provides something for everyone and this new season is no different. For 62 years, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra has been part of the Queen City’s music scene and that’s their theme this year.
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
WTOK-TV
Sowashee Creek phase 1 complete
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project has been in the making for nearly 10 years. Supervisor Joe Norwood gave an update on phase one and when phase two will begin Thursday. “We just completed phase one. Inside phase one was the parking lot for Mount Barton....
WTOK-TV
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic E.F. Young Hotel building has been in the spotlight for several years, but not for a good reason. The city council met Tuesday to discuss the future of this historic landmark. The E.F. Young Hotel is an important part of Meridian’s history, but after...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball team. The team was crowned the 2022 summer league champions. Congratulations to Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.
WTOK-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Dajon Huggins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, of Meridian, who was killed last Friday. Family and friends gathered at a business on 9th Street to celebrate Huggins’ life. He was found dead inside of a car near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Candles were lit and balloons were released. Huggins’ mother said he would have celebrated his birthday in September.
WTOK-TV
Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man. Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision...
WTOK-TV
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
WTOK-TV
Educators discuss $34 million bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will be getting some significant upgrades due to the school bond issue passing Tuesday with 68% approval. This is the first bond issue since 2007. The district held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the plans. The district wanted to discuss...
WTOK-TV
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.
WTOK-TV
Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday. The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540. Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in...
