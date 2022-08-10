ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Liam Madden, a self-declared Independent won the three-way GOP contest Tuesday by...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Analysis: What was Vermont voters' primary message?

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik

Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets. Updated: 5 hours ago. Leaders of Vermont hospitals...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Advocates rally support for anti-slavery ballot measure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election season, advocates are organizing a final push to pass Proposition 2, a constitutional amendment that clarifies that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state. On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Madden confirms Republican run for US House seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden, who won Tuesday’s GOP U.S. House primary, has confirmed that he is going to accept the Republican nomination. Madden describes himself as an independent and had said he had wanted to run as one in the general election. Wednesday, on Channel 3 This Morning, he said he hadn’t yet decided. Later that day, he changed his mind.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday edged a packed field of candidates to win the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Zuckerman declared victory at about 9:30 p.m. after former state rep. Kitty Toll called him to concede. The race was close with Zuckerman leading Toll by only a few points throughout the night.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House

The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it's still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint prevailed to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Vermont Congressman Peter Welch. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election. Watch the videos to see our Darren...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Emerge Vermont women win big in primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington's South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday's closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

PRIMARYFALLOUT

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer.
POLITICS
WCAX

Vt. ed officials say school nurses steer COVID policy this fall

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCAX

Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday's closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont's next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress. Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes. Thursday morning,...
VERMONT STATE

