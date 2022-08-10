Read full article on original website
GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Liam Madden, a self-declared Independent won the three-way GOP contest Tuesday by...
Analysis: What was Vermont voters' primary message?
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
Advocates rally support for anti-slavery ballot measure
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election season, advocates are organizing a final push to pass Proposition 2, a constitutional amendment that clarifies that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state. On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action...
Madden confirms Republican run for US House seat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden, who won Tuesday’s GOP U.S. House primary, has confirmed that he is going to accept the Republican nomination. Madden describes himself as an independent and had said he had wanted to run as one in the general election. Wednesday, on Channel 3 This Morning, he said he hadn’t yet decided. Later that day, he changed his mind.
Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday edged a packed field of candidates to win the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Zuckerman declared victory at about 9:30 p.m. after former state rep. Kitty Toll called him to concede. The race was close with Zuckerman leading Toll by only a few points throughout the night.
Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House
Post-primary friction continues between police union, state’s attorney
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite her competition having solid backing from police unions and other EMS groups, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George fended off Democrat Ted Kenney during Tuesday’s election. George received more than 17,000 thousand votes to Kenney’s 11,000. Throughout the course of the race, the...
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint prevailed to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Vermont Congressman Peter Welch. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election. Watch the videos to see our Darren...
Emerge Vermont women win big in primary
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
Vt. ed officials say school nurses steer COVID policy this fall
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
Sarah George fends off challenger for Chittenden County state’s attorney
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George fended off Democratic challenger Ted Kenney to win reelection Tuesday. In what was viewed by some as a referendum on criminal justice reform, George ended up winning every district in Chittenden County, including Kenney’s home district of Williston.
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress. Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes. Thursday morning,...
