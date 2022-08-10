BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden, who won Tuesday’s GOP U.S. House primary, has confirmed that he is going to accept the Republican nomination. Madden describes himself as an independent and had said he had wanted to run as one in the general election. Wednesday, on Channel 3 This Morning, he said he hadn’t yet decided. Later that day, he changed his mind.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO