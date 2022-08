(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Bäckstedt has signed a full-time WorldTour contract with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, just one race after the team signed her as a trainee for the rest of the 2022 season.

The 17-year-old clearly impressed at the CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées as she helped the team win the opening stage team time trial, before working to secure Krista Doebel-Hickok the overall victory.