ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jury Picked, Evidence Next In 2nd Trial In Gov. Whitmer Plot

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYGjg_0hBiEPLo00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, their second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring.

Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan. A jury was selected Tuesday . Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.

“It’s not disqualifying to have views one way or the other,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker told the jury pool. “It’s disqualifying if the views become more important than what the law or the evidence is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV1Id_0hBiEPLo00

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. They’re also charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft faces a third charge.

Two co-defendants were acquitted in April and two more pleaded guilty.

Fox, 39, lived in the Grand Rapids area and Croft, 46, is from Bear, Delaware. They regularly communicated with other anti-government extremists who were angry with Whitmer and various public officials over COVID-19 restrictions.

The jury will hear secretly recorded conversations and see text messages and social media posts favoring violence. At the same time, defense attorneys will attack the credibility of undercover FBI agents and informants who fooled the group into thinking they were allies.

The plot to kidnap Whitmer followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan, according to evidence at the first trial.

Lawyers for Fox and Croft will argue they were shielded by the First Amendment and entrapped by the government at every turn.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty in April. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty and will testify again for prosecutors.

Garbin told jurors at the first trial that the goal was to cause national chaos with a kidnapping close to the election between Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump.

Whitmer, who will not be called as a trial witness, disclosed Monday night that she tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time and was experiencing mild symptoms.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Lawyer In Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial Raises Concern About Juror

(AP) — A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer’s concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can’t talk publicly about it. Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. The trial began...
MICHIGAN STATE
wincountry.com

Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Northern Michigan#Defense Attorneys#Jury Selection#Politics State#Ap#Democrat
wkzo.com

Whitmer files new motion in fight against abortion ban

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a new motion in Oakland County Circuit Court in her fight to keep the state’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect. Whitmer says the “draconian abortion ban” does not have exceptions for rape or incest victims. Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

Andrew Fink wins Republican primary to represent Hillsdale, Branch, Lenawee counties

Republican voters re-nominated state Rep. Andrew Fink on Aug. 2 to run for a second term representing Hillsdale, Branch, and part of Lenawee counties in the state legislature. Fink defeated Steve Meckley, owner of Meckley Flavor Fruit Farms, to represent Michigan’s 35th state house district. Fink will face Democratic nominee Andrew Watkins in the Nov. 8 general election.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy