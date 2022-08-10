As a University of Michigan alum, I’d like to express my approval for the Op-Ed by Philip Eil. I was not surprised to hear of Coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments — his Catholicism is well-known, as is his willingness to be outspoken on many topics. He did not surrender his right to free speech when he became the University’s football coach. Nonetheless, I was disappointed in what he said.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO