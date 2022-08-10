Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
All-State basketball player Sarah Rambus transferring from Flushing for senior year
FLINT – Sarah Rambus’ basketball career at Flushing is over. The 6-foot-4 All-Stater announced on Twitter this week that she is leaving Flushing to finish her high school career at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,
WILX-TV
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
UPDATE: 11:05 P.M.: An email from Fowlerville Community Schools Recreation Coordinator, Cheryl Dixon shared with News 10 says that a new company, Capital Varsity Sports, will inspect, clean, and recertify the helmets for use during the season, allowing the Gladiators to play this year. Read the email below:. To All...
Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment
Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
fox2detroit.com
Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week
The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: Harbaugh’s offer misses the point
As a University of Michigan alum, I’d like to express my approval for the Op-Ed by Philip Eil. I was not surprised to hear of Coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments — his Catholicism is well-known, as is his willingness to be outspoken on many topics. He did not surrender his right to free speech when he became the University’s football coach. Nonetheless, I was disappointed in what he said.
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
Spencer Torkelson blasts walk-off home run for Mud Hens [Video]
It’s August 11th and the hope was that rookie Spencer Torkelson would be hitting home runs for the Detroit Tigers but as we know, that is not the case as he was sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens at the All-Star break and that is where he has remained.
Informative Tailgating Rules For MSU Football For Thrilling 2022 Season
I had no collegiate alliance with any school before I moved to the Lansing area. Back home there were a lot of Michigan and Notre Dame fans, there were some MSU fans sprinkled in too. When I moved to the Lansing area, my first experience with MSU football got me...
Former players Avant, Miller to join Michigan football radio broadcast
The Michigan football radio broadcast will have an entirely different look (and sound) to it this fall. Not only have new play-by-play (Doug Karsch) and analyst (Jon Jansen) voices been unveiled, but the Wolverines are welcoming back a pair of familiar faces to handle support roles. Jason Avant, heralded as...
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
Rumor: Michigan vs. Michigan State game ‘expected’ to be played at controversial time
According to a source familiar with the discussions, it is sounding like the game between Michigan and Michigan State on October 29 could be played at a controversial time. The source is indicating that this year’s matchup between the Wolverines and Spartans is “expected” to be under the lights at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
10-year-old Ann Arbor golfer places second at U.S. Kids Golf World Championships
Robert Melendez may only be 10 years old, but the Ann Arbor native is already playing golf well beyond his years. And last week, he put forth a strong performance to finish second in one of the world’s most prestigious golf tournaments for kids. Melendez took second out of...
Detroit News
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
Meet ASMSU's first openly non-binary president: Jo Kovach
When it was time to choose between attending Michigan State or the University of Michigan, Associated Students of MSU President Jo Kovach said the decision came down to one deciding factor: a cake. The cake was from Kovach’s sister who was already an MSU student at the time. “On...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Community Schools has a new Assistant Principal
Looking to one of its own, Dexter Community Schools finds the right leader to fill an important role at the Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School. In his recommendation letter to the school board for its Aug. 8 board of education meeting, DCS Superintendent...
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
