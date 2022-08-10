ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WILX-TV

Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

UPDATE: 11:05 P.M.: An email from Fowlerville Community Schools Recreation Coordinator, Cheryl Dixon shared with News 10 says that a new company, Capital Varsity Sports, will inspect, clean, and recertify the helmets for use during the season, allowing the Gladiators to play this year. Read the email below:. To All...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week

The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
TROY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan

Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Letter to the Editor: Harbaugh’s offer misses the point

As a University of Michigan alum, I’d like to express my approval for the Op-Ed by Philip Eil. I was not surprised to hear of Coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments — his Catholicism is well-known, as is his willingness to be outspoken on many topics. He did not surrender his right to free speech when he became the University’s football coach. Nonetheless, I was disappointed in what he said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ben Gordon
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”

Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Community Schools has a new Assistant Principal

Looking to one of its own, Dexter Community Schools finds the right leader to fill an important role at the Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School. In his recommendation letter to the school board for its Aug. 8 board of education meeting, DCS Superintendent...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI

