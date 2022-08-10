Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Local McDonald's locations accepting back-to-school donations for students in need
While you're out grabbing lunch, give back to the community by donating any extra school supplies you have at your local McDonald's restaurant. Approximately 110 McDonald's restaurant locations in the Tri-State area are collecting back-to-school donations this month for students in need. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's,...
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
Eastern KY flooding: Local organizations stepping up to donate supplies to pets
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Eastern Kentucky is still in dire need of help and supplies given the aftermath of the floods. With homes swept away, people and pets are in need of everything. “In tragedies like this, we all stand to the forefront. We all should work together,” Dr. Zeke...
Ohio police force changes policy, allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio police force recently changed its policy on officers and ink. Employees at the Middletown Police Department can now have tattoos on display. Previously, they were required to keep them covered while working. The Middletown Division of Police announced on Facebook Wednesday that both officers...
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
Adopt-a-Pet: Sisters Rookie and Kenji are a duo of fun, and Kilt is a curious cat!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA came by with dog sisters Rookie and Kenji and kitten Kilt!. Sisters Rookie and Kenji both energetic pugs. They are 8 years old, but have plenty of life in them. Kenji is a curious dog while Rookie is more reserved, and these sisters would be good for any family looking to add some members!
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
Former Chipotle workers say they've been blacklisted after threat to unionize
AUGUSTA, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - Former employees at a shuttered Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, say they've been blacklisted from working at other Chipotle locations, reports WABI. Chipotle announced that location was going to permanently close just hours before employees were set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board. Some...
Campbell County students start the school year with a new superintendent
COLD SPRING, Ky (WKRC) - It's time for back to school and 5,000 students headed back to class in Campbell County on August 10. The district welcomed Dr. Sheli Wilson as the new superintendent in July. Wilson most recently served as the associate superintendent for the district since 2006. Teachers...
Event planned to help first-time homebuyers in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price of a home has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. This has made owning a home very difficult for many, especially for black and brown people. Darrick Dansby, president of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association, shares advice for first-time homebuyers.
Retiring early with confidence
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a considerable amount of planning and preparation that goes into retiring. For many, having the financial confidence that you can maintain your lifestyle when done working is crucial. On average, Americans work with the intention to retire in their early sixties. Independent retirement planner Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers discussed tips on not only retiring but how to know if you can retire early.
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
Cincinnati Museum Center announces 'Dinosaurs of Antarctica' exhibit and Omnimax film
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A big announcement Thursday from the Cincinnati Museum Center. Cody Hefner, vice president of marketing and communications, announced the new exhibit and Omnimax film "Dinosaurs of the Antarctic".
Warren County parents charged after toddler overdosed on drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Springboro parents of a toddler are facing charges after investigators say the little girl overdosed on drugs. Tristan Shepard and Amy McGuire have been indicted on child endangering and drug possession charges for the July 8 incident. According to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell,...
Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
1 dead, 1 charged with murder after restaurant fight
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A fight between employees at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC...
August's Sturgeon Moon: When you can see the last supermoon of the year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - August's full moon will take to the night sky this week and it's the fourth and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon, named for the giant sturgeon that are most easily caught in the Great Lakes this time of the year, is the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck Moon in July, Strawberry Moon in June and Flower Moon in May.
