Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine
It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
Ava’s Got Your Back, And Over 200 BackPacks for Maine Kids
For those that like to hear Good News. Especially local good news. And good news that involves not only people doing good deeds to make good news, but local youth stepping up and being proactive in charity. Meet Ava Burke. Ava Burke is an 11 year old who lives in...
Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?
Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs Teams to Pull a Plane in Bangor
A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine involves pulling a jet airplane 20 feet. How hard can it be, really? I mean, the plane has wheels, right? So you're not really pulling the plane so much as rolling it. Okay, it will take some muscle to get the thing started. And you can't let up or you could lose the momentum. But it should be a snap. Right? Judge for yourself with this video from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Facebook page.
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure
If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month
Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
It’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in This New England State, and Maine Almost Joined in
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Little League’s dream season falls 1 game short of Williamsport
BRISTOL, Conn. – Bangor Little League’s run at the Little League World Series came to an end of Thursday night, falling to Massachusetts 10-1 in the New England Regional final. Massachusetts jumped on the board in the first inning, and only added to its lead from then on....
Have You Ever Heard of A Mythical Maine Creature Called the Boogawoofah?
Scaring kids is equal parts awesome, and probably a bad idea. Parents will tell their kids all manner of things to trick them or scare them. My mom used to say if we sung out the screen at night in summer, that we could call the fireflies. Never thinking for a second that it was coincidence that we make a noise and they flash their little bodies. I also went on my fair share of snork hunts. Same as a snipe hunt, if you're wondering. And yes, long before the Snorks cartoon was a thing, haha.
This York, Maine, Steakhouse Just Opened and Features Fine Dining, 100 Bourbons
We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
WMTW
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
Blueberry Farmers Would Love It If You Stopped Picking Their Berries
If it ain't yours, don't touch it. I caught a post from the Maine Forest Rangers a while back that I found interesting. Mostly because it's something that never occurred to me. But as we're getting into blueberry season, they're reminding folks that, as tempting as it may be, if you're driving by a farm, it's totally against the law to stop and pick anything without permission.
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
mainepublic.org
Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
WGME
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
