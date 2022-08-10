ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

I Thought Cicadas Lived in the South, But I Found One in Maine

It's one of the creepiest looking bugs I've ever seen, but I was fascinated when I realized it's a cicada. Did you know that cicadas can be found in Maine? I sure didn't. I thought of them as southern insects. Last year, my husband and I traveled to his hometown in New Jersey, and they were everywhere. If you've never heard them, they make a unique sound that is, at first, pretty cool. Eventually, however, it becomes a lot of noise.
MAINE STATE
Maine Entertainment
B98.5

Could Luke Combs Perform A Concert In Augusta Maine In 2023?

Overall, Luke Combs fans in Maine have been really lucky. Despite the fact that a large chunk of the time he has been "famous" was during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still had him visit our state several times. He opened for Jason Aldean in 2018 and he had a Cross Insurance Center show a few months later. Additionally, he did two massive shows in Boston in December of 2021 and he is going to be doing two shows in Bangor in September.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs Teams to Pull a Plane in Bangor

A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine involves pulling a jet airplane 20 feet. How hard can it be, really? I mean, the plane has wheels, right? So you're not really pulling the plane so much as rolling it. Okay, it will take some muscle to get the thing started. And you can't let up or you could lose the momentum. But it should be a snap. Right? Judge for yourself with this video from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Facebook page.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure

If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

It’s Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder in This New England State, and Maine Almost Joined in

First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
Q106.5

Have You Ever Heard of A Mythical Maine Creature Called the Boogawoofah?

Scaring kids is equal parts awesome, and probably a bad idea. Parents will tell their kids all manner of things to trick them or scare them. My mom used to say if we sung out the screen at night in summer, that we could call the fireflies. Never thinking for a second that it was coincidence that we make a noise and they flash their little bodies. I also went on my fair share of snork hunts. Same as a snipe hunt, if you're wondering. And yes, long before the Snorks cartoon was a thing, haha.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Blueberry Farmers Would Love It If You Stopped Picking Their Berries

If it ain't yours, don't touch it. I caught a post from the Maine Forest Rangers a while back that I found interesting. Mostly because it's something that never occurred to me. But as we're getting into blueberry season, they're reminding folks that, as tempting as it may be, if you're driving by a farm, it's totally against the law to stop and pick anything without permission.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart

The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
HAMPDEN, ME
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

