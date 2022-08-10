ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should pursue besides Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns would have to overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea that the Cleveland Browns would trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is, to me, hilarious. Not only is he overpaid, and the Browns would likely have to take on his entire salary for the year, minus the $1.4 million in dead cap the 49ers would ensure; but they’d also have to attach a fairly high draft pick, like a second or a third, or maybe multiple, considering the Browns don’t have any seconds until 2025.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Pats rookies Strange, Thornton solid in preseason debut

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — With most of their starters watching from the sideline after being given the night off, the Patriots used their first exhibition outing on Thursday night to evaluate the newest faces on their roster. After struggling to find productive contributors via the draft in recent years, the top two picks of the Patriots’ 2022 rookie class seem poised to end that streak. Left guard Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton had solid debuts during New England’s 23-21 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night, a positive sign for an offense that is still evolving after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offseason departure. Strange, taken in the first round out of Chattanooga, seemed comfortable in limited action. He started the game and played in the first two series (14 plays), the second of which ended in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer to Thornton.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cal McNair wants Houston Texans fans back

Cal McNair knows what the fans want. The Houston Texans chairman and CEO stopped by “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] to discuss his experience operating the franchise and expectations for the 2022 season. Since 2018, McNair has had the reins of the franchise since the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Abilene, TX
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

