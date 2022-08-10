FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — With most of their starters watching from the sideline after being given the night off, the Patriots used their first exhibition outing on Thursday night to evaluate the newest faces on their roster. After struggling to find productive contributors via the draft in recent years, the top two picks of the Patriots’ 2022 rookie class seem poised to end that streak. Left guard Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton had solid debuts during New England’s 23-21 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night, a positive sign for an offense that is still evolving after former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offseason departure. Strange, taken in the first round out of Chattanooga, seemed comfortable in limited action. He started the game and played in the first two series (14 plays), the second of which ended in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer to Thornton.

