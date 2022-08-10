Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
tri-statedefender.com
First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20
Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwind student wrestled to ground by school security for reportedly wearing flip flops
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A now viral video is making its rounds on social media of a senior at Southwind High School struggling after being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. It was all caught on camera by the 16-year-old’s friend. The student said before the...
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
localmemphis.com
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
One-on-one with the MSCS deputy superintendents leading the new school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders get back into the swing of the new school year, they are doing so without Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who is on paid leave during an outside investigation into whether he violated district policy. ABC24’s Richard Ransom went one-on-one with the...
Farm-to-table education is leaving the ground and popping up in indoor facilities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The thought of where fruits and vegetables come from usually brings ideas of soil and the ground outside, but that’s not always the case. New Way Aquaponic Farm here in Memphis grows vegetables in an above-ground facility. Daryl Leven, the owner of the farm, teachers...
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent tours schools on first day
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Alongside Memphis-Shelby County Public Schools, Millington Municipal Schools also kicked off their school year on Monday, August 8. Superintendent Bo Griffin went on a tour of some of the district schools to start the day. “Just welcome everybody back, [I’m] just so excited to see our...
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Two years from now, downtown Memphis could be much different | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is downtown Memphis ready for a $10 million adventure park, complete with zip lines and axe throwing?. A Chicago developer thinks so, and apparently, most on Memphis City Council do, too. A group called The Forge is behind the plans and has been working on them...
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA. On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
Car repair turns into catastrophe for woman at Memphis shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Felicia Banks is furious. She is without her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee after she says she took it to Christian Brothers Automotive on Sonic Drive in Southeast Memphis. “I took it there for them to do the service work. Check the air conditioner and to see if the transmission needed to be […]
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0