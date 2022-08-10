ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

New York’s Most Beautiful Place

If you are looking for a quick weekend trip and want to end up somewhere amazingly beautiful there is only one place to go in New York State. According to a post on purewow.com, which put together a list of the eight most beautiful places in New York, the place that lands at number one on the list is truly one of the most beautiful places in the state and the entire country.
TRAVEL
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
FOOD & DRINKS
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
State
New York State
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall

The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS
Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
