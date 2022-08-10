Read full article on original website
Related
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
New York’s Most Beautiful Place
If you are looking for a quick weekend trip and want to end up somewhere amazingly beautiful there is only one place to go in New York State. According to a post on purewow.com, which put together a list of the eight most beautiful places in New York, the place that lands at number one on the list is truly one of the most beautiful places in the state and the entire country.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
Take Cool Trip Down Under to Hidden New York Ice Cave, Even in Summer
There's a place in New York where you can travel down under into a hidden cave and find ice, even in the summer. During the Dog Days of Summer, you can find a cool spot in the backcountry where it's always a comfortable 55 degrees. But you'll have to hike to find it.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did you know you have to be 21 to buy whipped cream cans in NYS?
You have to show ID to buy alcohol, cigarettes, and even a can of whipped cream in New York State.
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?
With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS・
Jalopnik
Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker
Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0