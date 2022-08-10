Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina.

Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina.

The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname of a subject he may be in the company of.

WPD officers say they recognized the “nickname” and knew of this subject to frequent homeless encampments in the 18th Street area.

Police say they began searching for the wanted subject and located him near 18th and Eoff Streets, where he was taken into custody without incident by several Wheeling Police officers.

Arrested was Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina.

Finch was processed and transported to the Northern Regional Jail charged with being a Fugitive from Justice, where he will await extradition proceedings

