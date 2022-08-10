ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina.

Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina.

The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname of a subject he may be in the company of.

WPD officers say they recognized the “nickname” and knew of this subject to frequent homeless encampments in the 18th Street area.

Police say they began searching for the wanted subject and located him near 18th and Eoff Streets, where he was taken into custody without incident by several Wheeling Police officers.

Arrested was Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina.

Finch was processed and transported to the Northern Regional Jail charged with being a Fugitive from Justice, where he will await extradition proceedings

CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Your Radio Place

Caldwell man found guilty of striking his daughter

CALDWELL, Ohio – John Brown, 59, of Caldwell was found guilty of domestic violence by a Noble County Jury. Tuesday, August 9. Brown was accused of striking his 11-year old daughter with a shovel handle. Domestic violence is a first degree misdemeanor. Brown was sentenced to 180 days in...
CALDWELL, OH
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell

The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
LOWELL, NC
