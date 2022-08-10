Read full article on original website
Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket
The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:. Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing...
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out
It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
This Is The Best Burrito In Connecticut
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CDC drops quarantine recommendation in new COVID-19 guidance
(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday afternoon. The CDC dropped its recommendation for quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The agency now recommends if you were exposed to COVID-19, you should wear a high-quality mask for...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Stimulus 2022: Connecticut essential workers eligible for up to $1,000
Essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment through a new program established by the state legislature.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear
(AP) -- Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states.
Connecticut bus driver shortage likely to impact another school year
WATERBURY, Conn. — Students across Connecticut are absorbing the final days of summer as the classroom bell will ring in a matter of weeks. Many school districts are beginning to post their bus routes for the upcoming school year while many more are still trying to work around a shortage of drivers.
9 Labor Day Weekend Getaways In New England That Are Perfect For Families
Enjoy the great states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island! From the Atlantic coast to urban streets, there’s something fun for every member of the family.
