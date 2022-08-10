ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

105.5 The Wolf

Study Gives 3 Connecticut Hospitals 5-Stars – Ranked With Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
Eyewitness News

CDC drops quarantine recommendation in new COVID-19 guidance

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday afternoon. The CDC dropped its recommendation for quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The agency now recommends if you were exposed to COVID-19, you should wear a high-quality mask for...
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Register Citizen

This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
NewsTimes

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
vegoutmag.com

This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut

This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
