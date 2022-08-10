Jim Knowles Ups The Expectations For Restructured Ohio State Defense, Aims For “Top-Five” Unit in 2022

Read full article on original website
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Paris Johnson Jr. loves what Justin Frye is putting together for Ohio State's offensive line
Paris Johnson Jr. is loving what his new offensive line coach is doing so far with the Buckeyes. Last season, Ohio State had an electric offense. If there was one area the unit struggled in it was on the offensive line. To improve in that area, Ryan Day brought in Justin Frye to coach up the offensive line.
New Arena Makes Sense for Thunder, Now
Oklahoma City could in the talks of a new arena, and now makes the most sense.
Recruit list for Ohio State - Notre Dame game continues to grow nicely
The Ohio State - Notre Dame game will be a huge recruiting game for the Buckeyes and the list is continuing to grow nicely.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State practice provides insight to potential starting group at WR
It’ll be a new group of receivers at Ohio State in 2022. Though Jaxon Smit-Njigba is returning, some new starters will be seen at the other two positions. Dan Hope and Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors provided some insight into what the starting group of receivers might look like in 2022. According to those two, Julian Fleming is currently in the lead for the starting receiver at the Z position. Marvin Harrison Jr. is taking a lot of 1st-team reps at X, while Smith-Njigba is set up to be the slot receiver so far.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst projects Ohio State offense to be nation's best in 2022
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ offense may be the best in the country according to Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports who projected the offense as the best in the country ahead of teams like USC, Alabama, and Georgia. The main reason of course is the return of Heisman runner-up CJ...
Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker
Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman, 4-star CB, sheds black stripe early in fall camp
Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown is already making quite an impression in fall camp for the Buckeyes. The 4-star athlete out of West Chester, Ohio has been so impressive thus far that his black tripe has been taken off his helmet. Now for those who aren’t familiar with this...
