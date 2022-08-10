Jim Knowles Ups The Expectations For Restructured Ohio State Defense, Aims For “Top-Five” Unit in 2022

Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO