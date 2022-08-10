Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody and roads were reopened Friday morning after an overnight standoff in Roanoke. Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Elm Ave SW for a report of shots fired. Police say...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
wfxrtv.com
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
WSET
Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
WDBJ7.com
Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July has been sentenced to prison, with most of the sentence suspended. Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man found lying in yard with gunshot wounds
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday. Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke...
WSLS
Parent and child hospitalized after Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a busy morning in Roanoke County. Mere hours after a police chase ended near Penn Forest Elementary School, the Roanoke County Police Department was called to Merriman Road for a second time Thursday morning, this time for a crash. At about 7:50...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting mail carrier
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a mail carrier. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Lee Orange, Jr. was taken into custody Monday after an incident with the mail carrier earlier this month. He has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple...
WSLS
Suspect in custody after shots fired incident on Elm Ave SW in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A suspect is now in custody after a shots fired incident in downtown Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say they were called to the 100 Block of Elm Ave at about 11 p.m. Thursday for the report of possible shots fired. After arriving,...
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
WSLS
One man hurt after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in southwest Roanoke Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police said they responded to an E-911 call for a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
WSET
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
WDBJ7.com
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested after a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say they responded to Wood Thrush Trail around 5:30 a.m. for reports of two men, 5′6″ to 5′8″...
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
whee.net
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
