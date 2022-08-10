Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH
A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
nbcboston.com
Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation
The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered. After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic...
nbcboston.com
‘Pins and Needles': Update on Harmony Montgomery Disappearance Expected Thursday
It's been more than two years since Harmony Montgomery went missing, in a case that has captured the attention of so many across the New England region. An update from New Hampshire authorities is expected Thursday, however it's not clear at this point what investigators will reveal. Attorney General John...
nbcboston.com
Mother, 2 Young Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime city restaurateur who retired to Greece arrested on 20-year-old warrant while in NH attending brother’s funeral
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
WMUR.com
ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect
NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
WCVB
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm
HAVERHILL, N.H. — A Massachusetts man found not guilty in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials confirmed to WMUR. Officials said after Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on 15 charges,...
People
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
nbcboston.com
NH School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking, Threatening 8-Year-Old Boy
A New Hampshire school bus driver from Eliot, Maine, is facing federal charges after allegedly stalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy. Michael Chick is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School, an elementary and middle school in Greenland, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire said Monday. He drives a bus in that community and in Rye.
whdh.com
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
WMUR.com
Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
WMUR.com
'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
