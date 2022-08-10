ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

nbcboston.com

Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
NORTHFIELD, NH
nbcboston.com

Harmony Montgomery Case Moves Forward as Homicide Investigation

The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery continues Friday as a homicide case, following the announcement Thursday that authorities believe she was murdered. After months of investigation, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg held a news conference Thursday to reveal the latest tragic...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Mother, 2 Young Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation

A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

ICE issues immigration detainer on Nashua stabbing suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Nashua woman is being held on an immigration detainer. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Miguel Ramirez, 25, illegally entered the U.S. and is a Honduras citizen. Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. ICE...
NASHUA, NH
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

NH School Bus Driver Accused of Stalking, Threatening 8-Year-Old Boy

A New Hampshire school bus driver from Eliot, Maine, is facing federal charges after allegedly stalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy. Michael Chick is accused of threatening a child attending the Greenland Central School, an elementary and middle school in Greenland, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire said Monday. He drives a bus in that community and in Rye.
ELIOT, ME
whdh.com

Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
BEDFORD, NH
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA

