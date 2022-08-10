Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week. After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.
Emporia gazette.com
Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
County employees will have an ice cream social
There will be an ice cream social for Geary County employees on Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building. Commission Chair Alex Tyson said it was the idea of HR Director Crystal Malchose. "Just thinking of the employees. We're going to do an ice cream social here so the commissioners will be here to serve ice cream to the employees here at the building."
KVOE
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
KVOE
BATTLE OF THE BADGES: Day two exceeds daily goal
The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is now into its final day. On day two Thursday, a total of 63 units of useable blood were collected above goal of 59 bringing the week’s total to 135 after 71 units were collected on day one Wednesday. Friday is the final day to donate to the drive with hours from 8 am to 2 pm.
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
Topeka 501 staff talk safety and mental health
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s the first day of school, and while kids get to see their friends and favorite teachers again, there’s one thing staff at State Street Elementary are thinking about. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe, and our number one priority is keeping the students safe,” said State Street Elementary […]
KVOE
Emporia Public Library interviews second director candidate
Pauline Stacchini has a lot of plans for the Emporia Public Library if she’s chosen as its next director. Stacchini had her formal interview Wednesday. She’s currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, and she also worked in the Dallas library system. One of...
KVOE
Persistence pays off for KVOE Hide and Seek winner
Persistence paid off for Bryan Jones, the winner of the 2022 KVOE Hide and Seek promotion. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Thursday, Jones said he had zeroed in on a “big group of bushes” on the west side of Peter Pan Park, but he turned his attention to another set of bushes nearby. He also said his searching intensified over the past 10 days, and he was in it for the long haul Wednesday.
KVOE
Hotel-convention center concept ‘ambitious,’ worth considering, but decision to sell former Lowther North may open up other development options for Emporia
Downtown Emporia may still have a hotel and convention center at the former Lowther North school building at some point down the road. For now, though, that concept is on hold with the current ownership group deciding to sell the building. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods tells KVOE News...
KVOE
More than 70 units of blood collected on day one of 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is off and running. The annual friendly competition between local first responders began Wednesday inside Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church. 87 appointments yielded 71 units of useable blood below the day’s goal of 96. As is tradition, after donating residents were able...
Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
KVOE
Evergy customers warned of payment scam
An old scam revolving around utility payments is circulating again. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center says it’s getting reports of people claiming to be with Evergy — but telling customers they have 30 minutes to pay bills or else service will be shut off. Evergy says the...
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
Kansas veteran convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits
A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Greely, Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits.
WIBW
Environment professionals gather for 2022 Kansas Environmental Conference
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 300 environmental professionals are gathering in Manhattan, Kansas on August 9 - 11 for the 2022 Kansas Environmental Conference. The conference will highlight key issues on conservation, restoration, and other environmental quality projects and programs conducted by industries, agencies, and non-profit organizations. It will also provide updates on a variety of current environmental issues, innovative technologies, regulatory information, and pollution prevention activities.
KVOE
USD 251: Early childhood center nearly finished, substitute teacher pay increased
Less than two weeks remain before USD 251 North Lyon County begins classes. One of the key focal points for the year is brand-new to the district: an early childhood development center near North Lyon County Elementary. Superintendent Bob Blair says the construction and renovation process is, for all intents and purposes, done. Board members took a tour of the facility right before the regular board meeting earlier this week.
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
