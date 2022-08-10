Read full article on original website
Related
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener
It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
NFL・
4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks
The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops bold Najee Harris statement on filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their post-Ben Roethlisberger future beginning in 2022. Head coach Mike Tomlin believes the team already has its next locker room leader. Tomlin told ESPN that running back Najee Harris is someone he believes can step up and lead the locker room. And that time...
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
Steelers defense looking to rebound from 'completely unacceptable' 2021 NFL season
On paper, the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers have a dominant pass rush that should intimidate offensive lines and quarterbacks throughout the NFL this fall. All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the best in the business at his position, leads that unit and could set multiple league records and even earn Most Valuable Player votes when all is said and done for the upcoming season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
Comments / 0