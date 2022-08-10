Yankees put on a clown show with base-running mistakes in embarrassing loss to Mariners | Klapisch

Read full article on original website
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees prepping to get 4 impact players back just before the playoffs
The New York Yankees have gone through a rough stretch of injuries the past few weeks, which has played a significant part in dismantling the team’s winning streak, plunging them into an abyss of inconsistencies and degradation. However, there is hope on the horizon as the Yankees quickly move...
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction
Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video
MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face off in a three-game rivalry series starting Friday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency
The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
After Yankees Series, Mariners' Patience and Schedule Will Start to Pay Off
The 20-game stretch following the All-Star Break has been brutal for the Mariners, littered with the Astros and Yankees. But following Wednesday's game against New York, Seattle will really see its opportunity to break through and snap its playoff drought.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone answers looming Oswald Peraza promotion question
There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up Oswald Peraza after the August 18 service time deadline. The Yankees can call up Peraza without accruing any service time if it occurs after that date. Considering how well Peraza has played over the past...
Fried to concussion IL after fall vs. Mets
The Braves have placed left-handed pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. The injury stems from a play in Fried’s last start on Aug. 6 against the Mets, when the Braves’ ace awkwardly fell and hit his head on the ground while trying to throw home in the third inning. Fried stayed in the game and finished six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, but he has been dealing with concussion-like symptoms since.
