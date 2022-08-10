Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘We’re going to meet our needs:’ School year starts with hundreds of Brevard school vacancies
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Brevard County schools are facing challenges on the first day of the 2022-23 school year Wednesday, as the district reported 143 teacher vacancies countywide. “My son was telling me there were some issues last year with substitutes coming in and not knowing anything and teaching,” parent...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
click orlando
‘We don’t stand by:’ Volusia schools outline security measures for students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With nearly 70,000 children heading back to school in Volusia County on Monday, district officials and Volusia County law enforcement assured parents that officers won’t hesitate to enter school buildings in the event of an active shooter. “We’ve had the pleasure of having them...
fox35orlando.com
Back-to-school in Central Florida: Teacher shortages, bus driver call-outs on the first day of class
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Central Florida kids are headed back to school on Wednesday and there are concerns that teacher shortages and the lack of bus drivers could impact the start of their school year. In Osceola County, 13 bus drivers called in sick on the first day.
click orlando
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
mynews13.com
Seminole County School Board reviewing new laws and policies
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With lots of changes happening in classrooms all over the state as students head back to school, the Spectrum News watchdog team is focusing on Seminole County and best practices for teachers following the new Parental Rights in Education law. What You Need To Know.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
click orlando
Lack of pay, new legislation drives teachers away, forces Florida schools to improvise
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs is ready to bring in district staff and “put them in the classrooms” to fill roughly 100 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “The fact that we have a shortage is an...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
click orlando
Brevard County has 143 teaching vacancies days before start of school year, district says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools said the district has 143 classroom teaching openings just two days away from the start of the 2022-23 school year. The teacher’s union said it the district had more than 200 openings just a few weeks ago. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices...
mynews13.com
Candidates allege Brevard sheriff tried to talk them out of race
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Hattaway and Shawn Overdorf have a lot in common. In addition to running for elected positions in Brevard County’s District 2 — Hattaway for the county commission seat and Overdorf for the school board seat— both are veterans, worked in law enforcement and said they were asked to drop out of their races by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
nonahoodnews.com
GROSS INJUSTICE DEALT TO THE STUDENTS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY
American Classical Charter Academy (ACCA) opened in August of 2019 in Osceola County. The mission of ACCA is to create a culture of virtue and knowledge. We want our students to become bright young adults, future leaders of their community. The focus at ACCA is to develop critical thinking skills though a classical curriculum model. This is contrary to the current public school progressive education system of teaching to the test. ACCA quickly became a school loved by its students their parents teachers and staff.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida's Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard...
windermeresun.com
Food Giveaway On 8/16/2022
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Public Works: Road Repairs in the Area of Minton Road Bridge to Begin Aug. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Motorists on Minton Road in Palm Bay should anticipate delays, reduced lanes of traffic, and road construction alerts in the area of Minton Road Bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 22. Repairs are planned for the southwest corner approach slab of the bridge...
