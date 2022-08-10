ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

mynews13.com

Seminole County School Board reviewing new laws and policies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With lots of changes happening in classrooms all over the state as students head back to school, the Spectrum News watchdog team is focusing on Seminole County and best practices for teachers following the new Parental Rights in Education law. What You Need To Know.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

​Candidates allege Brevard sheriff tried to talk them out of race

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Hattaway and Shawn Overdorf have a lot in common. In addition to running for elected positions in Brevard County’s District 2 — Hattaway for the county commission seat and Overdorf for the school board seat— both are veterans, worked in law enforcement and said they were asked to drop out of their races by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nonahoodnews.com

GROSS INJUSTICE DEALT TO THE STUDENTS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY

American Classical Charter Academy (ACCA) opened in August of 2019 in Osceola County. The mission of ACCA is to create a culture of virtue and knowledge. We want our students to become bright young adults, future leaders of their community. The focus at ACCA is to develop critical thinking skills though a classical curriculum model. This is contrary to the current public school progressive education system of teaching to the test. ACCA quickly became a school loved by its students their parents teachers and staff.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
windermeresun.com

Food Giveaway On 8/16/2022

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

