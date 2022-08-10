Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
NewsTimes
Buying a car in Connecticut? It’s among the costlier places to own
Owning and operating a new car in Connecticut costs $314 more annually than the national average, according to a new AAA study. The average cost of having a new car in Connecticut is $11,042 or $920.16 per month. That’s compared to the national average $10,728 or $894 per month, according to AAA’s annual Your Driving Costs study.
NewsTimes
CT's best burrito restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in burritos, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion.
NewsTimes
CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
NewsTimes
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,. Nueces. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.
NewsTimes
Police: Possible injuries after crash on I-84 in Newtown
NEWTOWN — Possible injuries have been reported after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Newtown, State Police say. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 9 in Newtown, police say. Police provided no information regarding the severity of injuries, but said a news release would be issued later Saturday.
