BBC
People can't wait for energy help - Citizens Advice
Many households cannot wait for the government to decide whether more support will be given to cope with energy bills, Citizens Advice has said. The charity said it made more food bank referrals and crisis support in July than it had in 2019 and 2020 combined. The warning comes after...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search
The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Heatwave: Hampshire crews tackle 800-tonne straw fire at farm
An 800-tonne pile of straw caught alight on a Hampshire farm amid extreme temperatures. Firefighters from across the county were called to tackle the blaze in Overton at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Crews worked alongside the farmer to plough the surrounding grassland, creating a firebreak. Flames spread to the...
37 Times Baby Boomers Took A Stab At Technology And Hilariously Failed
Listen...technology isn't for everyone.
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
More than 100,000 people join Don’t Pay UK in protest against energy price rises
More than 100,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity from October in protest against rocketing energy prices, according to a campaign group. Don’t Pay UK, which launched in June this year, said its campaign had reached “millions of people” and the support received so...
BBC
Tonnes of timber to be moved by sea rather than by road
Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal. Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire. The...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Analysis: Gordon Brown, Martin Lewis and Ed Davey are the voices being heard, as the opposition is left with the same policy as Sunak
BBC
Bristol parents with newborns 'abandoned' in pandemic
Families with newborn babies were "abandoned at a time of need" during the pandemic, health chiefs have admitted. Bristol parents described their experiences as "pot luck", according to a new report. Healthcare provider Sirona said the government's decision to reduce health visits for new parents was "wrong". The Department of...
Fast Company
It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
