I'm going to make this absolutely simple for you: The Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch there is, period. But your kids aren't going to care. Or, at least, mine didn't. I learned this the hard way when I took the OLED-screen Switch downstairs to show my kids and got the Cold Hard Shrug of Indifference. My littlest kid wants a Switch he can fold up and put in his pocket. My older kid thought it was nicer, but also said he's fine with the Switch he has. That's the thing about the latest Switch update: The subtle upgrades are great, but they're also more like things the original Switch should have had in the first place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO