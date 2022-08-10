Read full article on original website
Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
Polygon
Everything new in Splatoon 3 from today’s Nintendo Direct
Splatoon 3 will bring a wealth of new content — in the form of new weapons, stages, battle techniques, fashionable accessories, and even a tabletop collectible card game — when the sequel comes to Nintendo Switch this September. On Wednesday, in a new Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo offered...
dotesports.com
How long does it take a Nintendo Switch to charge?
One of the biggest benefits of the Nintendo Switch—being able to remove it from its dock and take console-quality gameplay on the go—is also its biggest downfall. When the Switch is away from its dock, it’s subject to the same battery life struggle that all gaming handhelds have faced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month
Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.
Digital Trends
Polygon
How quickly does Marvel’s Spider-Man load on PC, Steam Deck, PS4, and PS5?
Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great superhero game for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. And with its recent PC release, it’s available to a whole new legion of Spidey fans. Since Marvel’s Spider-Man is now playable across three platforms (and Steam Deck, which is basically a platform...
Polygon
Everyone loves Splatoon 3’s new hosts, Deep Cut
Nintendo introduced the new hosts of Splatoon 3, Deep Cut, as part of a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The group has three characters: Shiver, Frye, and the giant manta ray Big Man, and fans are already obsessed with the trio. Each previous Splatoon game has had a their own...
Polygon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register sidequest
As the first lengthy side quest introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, “Nopon Register” may seem a bit daunting at first. However, the quest is meant to accompany you throughout your journey through Aionios while completing the game’s main story. In this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register guide,...
Polygon
How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go
Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
CNET
Best M.2 SSD for Expanding PS5 Storage
The PlayStation 5 is particularly elusive, but once you manage to get your hands on one, you'll be burning to play as many next-gen games as you can grab. But nobody wants to be stuck choosing this over that, deciding which paltry few games you can manage to fit on the PS5's limited prebuilt storage. Fortunately, you won't have to since Sony has unlocked the PS5's extra internal storage drive slot. It wasn't available when the PS5 launched, but now you can access that extra space to beef up your console's current storage capacity. Just grab the best M.2 SSD for your gaming needs. Once you snag a compatible drive, you'll experience all the benefits of that extra storage boost.
CNET
Nintendo Switch OLED Review: The Best Switch, but Still Mostly the Same
I'm going to make this absolutely simple for you: The Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch there is, period. But your kids aren't going to care. Or, at least, mine didn't. I learned this the hard way when I took the OLED-screen Switch downstairs to show my kids and got the Cold Hard Shrug of Indifference. My littlest kid wants a Switch he can fold up and put in his pocket. My older kid thought it was nicer, but also said he's fine with the Switch he has. That's the thing about the latest Switch update: The subtle upgrades are great, but they're also more like things the original Switch should have had in the first place.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today
There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
Polygon
How and why to recruit followers in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid city-builder and hack-and-slash game. The goal is to cut your way through a group of heretics to help rescue your god, all while building up your cult with followers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to increase your cult size in Cult of...
Polygon
Dragon Ball Z is now available in the original Japanese on Crunchyroll
The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball Z is the sequel...
