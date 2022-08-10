Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty
A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take...
BBC
Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Body found in Ullswater search for missing paddleboarder
A man's body has been recovered during a search for a paddleboarder who went missing after falling into water in the Lake District. Search teams made the discovery at Ullswater late on Thursday afternoon. A man aged in his mid-20s and from the Rochdale area was reported to have got...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Inquiry after 93-year-old man with one leg dies after being Tasered by police
Donald Burgess, who had dementia and had threatened care home staff, died three weeks after incident in Sussex
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni: Deputies Find Video Of Teen Taken Hours Before She Disappeared
As the search intensifies for Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing following a campground party over the weekend, deputies have reportedly found a video of the girl taken hours before she disappeared. The 16-year-old from Truckee was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground at around 12:30 a.m....
Offensive Message In Bottle Washes Up On Beach
Picture this: you're walking along a beach in Wales when you spot a washed up bottle in the sand along the shoreline. Curious, you wonder over for a closer look and spot there is a letter inside. Your heart races as you pry the letter free - could this be an SOS, or perhaps a love letter from across the Atlantic?
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Narcity
An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country
A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
People
Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old, Who Was Found Unconscious With Head in Toilet, Dies
Two Florida parents are behind bars today on murder, abuse and neglect charges for allegedly severely abusing their 6-year-old son, who died this week after spending more than a month on life support. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez alleged during a Wednesday press conference that Larry Rhodes, 22, and his...
Fight at 24 Hour Fitness Leaves One Dead, Three Injured: Police
A fight broke out in the gym, then moved out into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Woman, 22, was spiked while on night out with friends at nightclub
A young woman has been spiked while on night out with friends at a nightclub in Bristol. The 22-year-old female was at the Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road, which is known to be popular with students in the south-west city. Detectives looking into what happened believe the spiking occurred just...
Comments / 0